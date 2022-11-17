Butner prisoner sentenced over role in visitor's drug-smuggling attempt

Nov. 16—BUTNER — A judge has added 18 months to the prison sentence of a Butner federal prison inmate who pleaded guilty in connection with an attempt to smuggle drugs into the facility.

Malcolm Hird, 33, was behind bars for his role in a Down East cocaine-distribution ring and got into further trouble when a woman visiting him at the Butner facility in 2019 tried to bring him a synthetic opioid, buprenorphine.

Prosecutors said the woman, Brittany Strickland, was at the prison for "a scheduled visit" with Hird, who used "phone calls and coded speech to instruct" her "on how to successfully bring and transfer the contraband to him during the visit."

Federal Bureau of Prisons investigators, however, intercepted and searched her, in the process finding a green balloon filled with the drug.

Strickland also faced charges in connection with the incident, and in 2020 pleaded guilty to a single count of attempting to introduce contraband into the prison. She received three years' probation.

Hird pleaded guilty in 2021, but this summer, he tried to withdraw his plea. He argued among other things that he might be "legally innocent" because he believes buprenorphine is non-narcotic.

U.S. District Court Judge Louise Flanagan rejected that argument on the grounds that by definition under federal law, buprenorphine is a narcotic.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency fact sheet issued this May said the drug's legal uses include the treatment of pain and opioid addiction. But when abused, it's "capable of producing significant euphoria" and in this country has "gained popularity as a heroin substitute."

Hird pleaded guilty to a single count of attempting to obtain a prohibited substance as an inmate.

As part of their agreement with him, prosecutors dismissed charges accusing him of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent, attempting to obtain contraband and attempting to introduce contraband.

In Strickland's plea agreement, they dismissed charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent, possession with intent to distribute, attempting to introduce contraband, and making a false statement.

The case is the second from the Butner prison in about a year to reach the sentencing phase. In December 2021 a former guard there, Casey Covington, was sentenced to serve 15 months in connection with a conspiracy to smuggle cellphones and other contraband into the facility.

