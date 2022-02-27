‘Butt out’ of Downing Street parties investigation, Boris Johnson ally tells police

A police officer at 10 Downing Street. Lord Moylan has described the Metropolitan Police inquiry in alleged parties as 'extremely ill-judged'

Police should “butt out” of the “farcical” investigation into Downing Street lockdown parties, says a Tory peer who was a close adviser to Boris Johnson as London mayor.

Lord Moylan, who was appointed by Mr Johnson to lead a series of projects in London, said the “partygate” investigation by the Metropolitan Police was “extremely ill-judged” as it was never intended for Covid regulations to be used as a “retrospective” punishment.

Responding to allegations in The Telegraph that police had bungled the investigation by sending questionnaires to government figures about events they had not attended, he tweeted:

Time for the police to butt out of this farcical investigation. https://t.co/g6NWiqRyx3 — Lord Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) February 27, 2022

“My view has always been that during the pandemic the role of the police and the role police gave themselves was to seek compliance with the regulations through a gentle word of encouragement and admonition,” he told The Telegraph.

“Only in the case of recidivist and egregious acid house parties did police start to use enforcement powers. I don’t know of any other case where they have started an investigation to require retrospective compliance.

“I was astonished when police said they were going to seek to do it. They are not seeking compliance. They are seeking punishment. That wasn’t their purpose in enforcing Covid regulations.”

Lord Moylan represented Mr Johnson on the Transport For London board, was his airport aide tasked with promoting the concept of a new multi-runway airport in the east of London to replace Heathrow, and chaired his design advisory panel to revamp outdoors London.

Lord Moylan said it was a “matter of judgment” whether the Downing Street gatherings were “egregious”.

“What they claim was egregious was a series of very minor breaches. It is a matter of judgment when they are in a work environment. It is not like inviting thousands of people to an acid party,” he added.

He said the Prime Minister should not need to resign if he was issued with a fixed penalty notice for breaching the Covid regulations, just as he would not if he was handed a speeding fine.

On whether he should quit if he was found to have misled the Commons, Lord Moylan said there was no evidence that he had. “I am sure he said what he believed to be true and what he was briefed on,” he added.

Police have issued more than 50 questionnaires to Whitehall staff and politicians including Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak before they decide whether to take action.

There were claims on Sunday that Downing Street staff sprayed red wine on walls and were photographed sitting on each other’s laps at the Number 10 Christmas party, although Sir Stephen House, the Met’s deputy commissioner, played down the raucousness of the gatherings.