This Butt Plug Will Allow Toyota To Build 900-Mile EVs

We’ve known for a while that Toyota is hard at work developing solid-state batteries. The company also said for a while that it expects to be able to offer electric vehicles with a range of more than 900 miles starting in 2027. So it’s not exactly news that Toyota just announced a partnership with Idemitsu Kosan “to work together in developing mass production technology of solid electrolytes, improving productivity and establishment a supply chain, to achieve the mass production of all-solid-state batteries for battery electric vehicles.”

Good for them, we guess. What’s more important to us, though, is that the above photo was included in the official press release. The rest were mostly boring photos of businessmen shaking hands, but right in the middle of all those was this gem. A perfect container for showing off the solid electrolyte they plan to use in their batteries. A simple cylinder, of course, would be much less interesting and futuristic. No, they needed to use a conical container with a flared base to showcase the secret ingredient that’s going to allow Toyota to stretch its EV range past 900 miles.

