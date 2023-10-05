Butte artist's quest for rare paint color pays off after worldwide search
Kelly Packer is inspired by the pink houses that she comes across on her daily walks and she has recently been on a quest for color that has taken her around the world.
Kelly Packer is inspired by the pink houses that she comes across on her daily walks and she has recently been on a quest for color that has taken her around the world.
“I want the fans to know that I’m human, just like everyone else.”
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
Is a money market account a savings account? Although they share similarities, they differ in terms of rates, minimum deposits, and fees.
Better than Black Friday: Score legendary discounts (up to 60% off!) on Echo Dots, Ring cams. Blink and more.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
"TikTok has us all believing in our twenties that we are an absolute failure if we don't move out before we're 25 ... I'm done with that narrative."
Your credit card APR isn’t always a fixed rate, and there are moves you can make to lower it and save money in the long run.
There is the potential for a government shutdown and continued threats against democracy.
From the "beautiful" series opening to the reality that everyone deserves to find love again, an expert explains why "The Golden Bachelor" is catnip for so many viewers.
Judge Arthur Engoron issues an order meant to keep former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and business from avoiding punishment for fraud in New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers file a slew of motions to dismiss or delay criminal cases against him.
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
Jerry Dipoto assured fans that the Mariners are trying to win the World Series despite what he said 48 hours ago.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
Is oil pulling, the newest oral care trend, actually safe?
The answer is, of course, robot learning. Walk into nearly any robotics research lab these days and you will find teams working on tackling the issue. Rather, building more complex and capable systems will almost certainly involve a combination of solutions.
We check out the Sourhouse Goldie, the Brod & Taylor Sourdough Home and The Breadwinner to see which keeps your starter happiest.