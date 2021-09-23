Butte County Sheriff's Office looking for murder suspect

Sep. 23—The Butte County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Palermo man suspected of murdering his 67-year-old mother on Tuesday.

After an investigation, detectives alleged that John Rood, 38, murdered Dianna Rood, of Palermo. BCSO received a call from a resident of a home in the 3000 block of Ontario Avenue, Palermo, saying that a relative had been murdered. Deputies and medical personnel who responded found Dianna Rood deceased. Evidence was located that gave law enforcement cause to believe Dianna Rood was murdered, according to a BCSO news release.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for John Rood on Wednesday and are actively searching for him. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation or John Rood's location can call BCSO detectives at 538-7671.