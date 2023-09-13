Butte woman requesting ban on single-use plastic bags

TechCrunch

The European Union has signalled a plan to expand access to its high performance computing (HPC) supercomputers by letting startups use the resource to train AI models. Back in May, the EU announced a plan for a stop-gap set of voluntary rules or standards targeted at industry developing and applying AI while formal regulations continued being worked -- saying the initiative would aim to prepare firms for the implementation of formal AI rules in a few years' time. A spokesman for the Commission confirmed the startup-focused plan aims to build on the existing policy that does already allow industry to access the supercomputers (via a EuroHPC Access Calls for proposals process) -- with "a new initiative to facilitate and support access to European supercomputer capacity for ethical and responsible AI start-ups".