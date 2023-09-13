Butte woman requesting ban on single-use plastic bags
Although a recently passed state law prohibits it, Julie Jaksha wants Butte-Silver Bow, along with all of Montana, to ban single-use plastic bags.
Although a recently passed state law prohibits it, Julie Jaksha wants Butte-Silver Bow, along with all of Montana, to ban single-use plastic bags.
We hope you never need to use it, but you'll sure be glad you have it.
Who wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson? Why was Wilmer Valderrama name-checked? Here's the latest nearly one week after the "That 70's Show" star's sentencing.
Everyone needs car insurance and no one wants to pay too much. Here are ways to lower your car insurance rates – or find new coverage cheaper.
"But please, please just don't do what I did." The post Sustainable fashion creator recounts time she got a carpet beetle infestation from an unwashed thrifted sweater: ‘just don’t do it’ appeared first on In The Know.
"How to make grocery store roses look profesh." The post How to make a $9 Trader Joe’s bouquet look like it was styled by a professional florist appeared first on In The Know.
This ergonomic high-back desk chair with lumbar support is the top pick for those with poor posture and comes in handy for college all-nighters.
TikTok is expanding its revamped creator fund, called the “Creativity Program Beta,” beyond the United States. The new program essentially replaces TikTok's Creator Fund and is designed to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators. Once enrolled in the new program, creators will not be able to revert back to the Creator Fund.
"Artists are here to disturb the peace," the pop star proudly tweeted, as the cola company, which effectively tried to cancel her in 1989, surprisingly resurrected her iconic ad.
What you pay for car insurance can differ if you’re married vs. single. Here’s how marital status plays a role in car insurance rates.
Despite the allegations against Colleen Ballinger, JoJo Siwa defended her in a podcast appearance and said it was "based off of lies."
This chic and versatile top will get you through the remainder of summer and carry you well into fall. Score it for 20% off right now.
For All Mankind is about to return for its fourth season. New episodes of the Apple TV+ drama will start streaming on November 10.
Public cloud services spending is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2026, up from $531.7 billion this year, according to IDC. The cloud management dilemma has given rise to a new category of startups building solutions to keep tabs on -- and optimize -- compute spending. Tony Shakib, who was recently appointed CEO of Exostellar, said that the new tranche values the company at $40 million.
The European Union has signalled a plan to expand access to its high performance computing (HPC) supercomputers by letting startups use the resource to train AI models. Back in May, the EU announced a plan for a stop-gap set of voluntary rules or standards targeted at industry developing and applying AI while formal regulations continued being worked -- saying the initiative would aim to prepare firms for the implementation of formal AI rules in a few years' time. A spokesman for the Commission confirmed the startup-focused plan aims to build on the existing policy that does already allow industry to access the supercomputers (via a EuroHPC Access Calls for proposals process) -- with "a new initiative to facilitate and support access to European supercomputer capacity for ethical and responsible AI start-ups".
These wildly popular drapes also help to block noise and insulate your room.
The NCAA's DI Board said Tuesday it was 'troubled' by Brown's comments on WR Devontez Walker's ineligibility.
This sweater looks and feels so much more expensive than it is.
You can't help but feel a little bit cozier after smelling these pumpkin candles. The post 6 of the best pumpkin candles that will make you want to pull out your sweaters and wrap up in a blanket appeared first on In The Know.
Here's what to look for when buying a wireless phone charger, as well a list of the best wireless chargers you can buy right now.
'Accessorizing like a Real Housewife doesn't have to break the bank.' —These specs, if they had a Bravo tagline.