Butterfly Monarchy club aims to save the butterflies through education, preservation

Sep. 30—The Butterfly Monarchy club aims to preserve the monarch population in Aiken by reestablishing their habitats and raising awareness.

The club was started by four Woodside residents who had a passion for raising and releasing pollinators, especially Monarch butterflies.

Founding members Pat Dunlop, Lou Anne Brossman, Susan Potter and Molly French started the Butterfly Monarchy to address the rapidly decreasing monarch population.

"The monarch butterfly is currently on the endangered species list as of July 2022," Dunlop said. "So, we want to do our part in trying to get them off of that list. We're doing that by educating people about the fact that they need milkweed to survive because that's the only thing that the butterflies will lay their eggs on and the only thing that the monarch caterpillars will eat.

Their mission statement is "celebrating the life of butterflies through education and preservation."

Members of the club are not required to raise and release butterflies, although many of them do. The main goal of the club is to encourage the planting and maintaining of milkweed.

"We've got to reestablish their environment and their habitats, and if we all plant milkweed, they will come," Potter said.

Milkweed is vital to the survival of monarch butterflies and their migration, Brossman, another board member said.

"They need that milkweed because of latex that are in the leaves to get them to fly to Mexico because these butterflies that we're raising at the end of the season are flying to Mexico," she said.

The Butterfly Monarchy club has been meeting for two years and has garnered a lot of attention from the community. Early in the club's life, Woodside has been supportive of the group's mission.

This included building a butterfly garden in the neighborhood.

"Diana Peters at Woodside Development, who owns the property and does all the building of the houses, came to us one day and offered and said, 'What do you think if we build a butterfly park?'" Brossman said. "They tend to build activity or parks or different gazebos in every neighborhood. And so just at the very beginning of us becoming a club, Woodside Development got behind us and built a beautiful butterfly park. And that's something that we're very proud of and something that I think gets a lot of visibility within our neighborhood as well."

Recently, Cold Creek Nurseries in Aiken donated 150 milkweed plants for the club to distribute, Brossman said.

The club started with just four members, who are now the core board members. Today the club has 225 people on its distribution list.

Meetings went from only having 10 attendees to having over 70, French said.

"I think we're feeling a movement," Brossman said.

During meetings, keynote speakers will come and present information about butterflies and other pollinators in the CRSA. Members will then share experiences about their time in the club and what progress they've made.

Meetings are not limited to Woodside residents, anyone in Aiken is encouraged to join.

The Butterfly Monarchy club also gets involved in the community through speaking at garden clubs and even schools. Education is a huge part of raising awareness, French said.

One of the activities they use to teach children about butterflies is a project that illustrated the life cycle of a Monarch butterfly using uncooked pasta.

"I think if we can educate the children and get them involved with seeing the process, the egg, the Monarch laying the egg and then the caterpillar and then the chrysalis," Brossman said. "They get very involved."

The Butterfly Monarchy club is the only chapter of the North American Butterfly Association in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 25 chapters of NABA in the United States.

This year the club participated in its first two butterfly counts through NABA and the University of Georgia, French said.

According to the NABA website, the Butterfly Count Program is the "compilation of all butterflies observed at sites within a 15-mile diameter count circle in a one-day period."

These counts help to track butterfly populations in certain areas and help to track how they've changed over time, the NABA website said.

They also contributed to the Great Southeast Pollinator Census through the University of Georgia.

"We've got two counts under our belt, and we're definitely going to do them next year," Brossman said. "But I also think if you consider the fact that it just started with the four of us, and now we have 70-plus people at a meeting, that really speaks for itself about how it's expanding."

The Butterfly Monarchy will be attending several events through the end of year, including Nature Rocks in Hopeland Gardens on Oct. 15. For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page.

"I think it's all for the monarchs," Potter said.