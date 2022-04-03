Butterfly Network: Can This Cathie Wood-Backed Growth Stock Bounce Back?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is a medical device company that manufactures a state-of-the-art portable ultrasound device. The company raised $400 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, disruptive investor Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Fosun Industrial prior to going public via a special purpose acquisition company merger in February 2021.





Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) of Ark Invest was most recently buying shares at around $13 each in the third quarter of 2021. Since then, the share price has fallen 65%.

Why is the share price down?

Butterfly Network went public via a special purpose acquisition company merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. in February of 2021 at a $1.5 billion valuation and an estimated $584 million in cash. This was a sky-high valutation at the time, given the company had produced just $46 million in revenue for fiscal 2020 and had a net loss of $162 million. For context, during the time liquidity had been pumped into the system via stimulus, there was a roaring bull market and interest rates were at rock bottom. This made the share price increase substantially to $25, up 162%. However, then inflation hit in February 2021, 10-year treasury yields started to rise and all speculative growth stocks saw their prices decline.

This decline was caused because the valuation of growth stocks are weighted more toward optimistic growth cash flows of the future. Thus if interest rates rise, these cash flows are discounted heavily. This is the main reason the stock has declined so substantially; its really a function of the macro conditions due to the high initial valuation.

Business model

Butterfly Network was founded in 2011 by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, a scientist and entrepreneur. The companys mission is to enable universal access to medical imaging via its portable ultrasound device. This device enables ultrasound on a chip, which can then display the output on a mobile app. Traditional ultrasound machines are bulky, very expensive and have to be wheeled into a hospital room due to the size. However, Butterflys small device allows portability and accuracy to be achieved.

The applications for such a device are vast. For example, according to a study conducted by the company, in-field paramedics dont normally use ultrasounds nor do they have training in the process. However, with limited training they were able to use the Butterfly IQ device to obtain and interpret images. In addition, 88% of the images were accurate and one-third were used in aftercare. Other applications for the product include homecare, third-world countries and veterinary care.

According to a press release, Butterfly Network has shipped 30,000 devices to medical professionals so far. It has sold to or has agreements in place with the majority of the 100 largest hospitals in the U.S. The company has also built a strong brand among health care professionals, with an excellent Net Promoter Score of 71. According to Allied market research, the global ultrasound devices market size was valued at $8.475 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $12.55 billion by 2028. This is a compound annual growth rate of 5.3% between 2021 to 2028.

Growing financials

For fiscal year 2021, the company reported $62 million in revenue, representing a 35% growth rate year over year from $46.3 million. Subscription revenue is the fastest-growing segment having gained 86%. However, the company is still operating at a heavy net loss of $32 million and $121 million in adjusted Ebitda.The good news is the company still has a strong cash position with $423 million and no long-term debt.

The company is guiding for $83 million to $88 million in revenue for fiscal 2022, up 33% to 41%. A net loss of $225 million is also expected during the period.

Overall progress is looking good for a speculative growth company, but I would like to see higher growth rates (60%-plus) given the base level is so low to start with and the trailing price-sales ratio is a high 15. At todays $900 million market cap, the forward price-sales ratio (2023) is 9. Given the company will still be making a heavy loss of over $200 million, this is still fairly high.

Is the product unique?

The company has a vast swath of patents, thus one would assume the product is unique and protected extensively. However, after a quick online search, I see a variety of other very similar products. This makes me question how protected the company's device is. My theory is it may have the most accurate device on the market, which has more medical clout, but that has not been confirmed.

In terms of the price, its not exactly cheap at $2,600. Online prices range extensively from a few hundred dollars to over $15,000. Although, admittedly the other products arent as stylish and some are more bulky.

The closest product I saw online was the Clarius, which was actually ranked number one on Google above Butterfly and looks to be a very similar device at a similar price of $2,955.

Final thoughts

Butterfly Network has a great product and strong backers such as Gates' foundation, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) and Wood. The companys financials are improving, but I would like to see a faster growth rate to justify the valuation. The product is patented, but it is interesting to see many comparative devices on the market that make me question this company's competitive advantage. When inflation starts to subside and interest rates decline, the share price could begin to bounce back. However, this stock is still a speculative investment.

