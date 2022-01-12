Is Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) A Good Stock To Buy?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 867 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30th holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is BFLY a good stock to buy? Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) was in 21 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 32. BFLY has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with BFLY positions at the end of the second quarter. Our calculations also showed that BFLY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Frank Brosens Taconic Capital
Frank Brosens Taconic Capital

Frank Brosens of Taconic Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium prices have more than doubled over the past year, so we go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. Now let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY).

Do Hedge Funds Think BFLY Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BFLY over the last 25 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is BFLY A Good Stock To Buy?
Is BFLY A Good Stock To Buy?

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, ARK Investment Management, managed by Catherine D. Wood, holds the largest position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY). ARK Investment Management has a $75.1 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Glenview Capital, managed by Larry Robbins, which holds a $51.8 million position; 0.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other members of the smart money that hold long positions comprise Christopher James's Partner Fund Management, David Fiszel's Honeycomb Asset Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Glenview Capital allocated the biggest weight to Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY), around 0.95% of its 13F portfolio. Ionic Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.77 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BFLY.

Seeing as Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it's easy to see that there were a few hedge funds who sold off their full holdings last quarter. It's worth mentioning that Andrew Kurita's Kettle Hill Capital Management said goodbye to the biggest investment of all the hedgies followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $2.4 million in stock. Frank Brosens's fund, Taconic Capital, also sold off its stock, about $1.1 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 3 funds last quarter.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD), Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK), and CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI). This group of stocks' market valuations are closest to BFLY's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position RVMD,18,424635,-11 CGAU,6,9388,6 PING,20,667754,-3 AMRN,21,374884,0 MFA,17,167550,-3 TRMK,7,11276,-3 CSWI,14,37768,1 Average,14.7,241894,-1.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.7 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $242 million. That figure was $188 million in BFLY's case. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for BFLY is 71.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 29.6% in 2021 and beat the market again by 3.6 percentage points. Unfortunately BFLY wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on BFLY were disappointed as the stock returned -35.9% since the end of September (through 12/31) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Butterfly Network Inc.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ARK's Wood turns focus to deflation, 'stay connected' stocks

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of ARK Invest doubled down on her bet that deflation, rather than inflation, will be the largest factor in the U.S. economy in the year ahead in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund tracked by Morningstar in 2020 before plummeting to among the worst performers of 2021, pushed back against the idea that companies in her portfolio such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and Teladoc Health Inc were simply beneficiaries of the economic lockdowns at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Market check: China stocks gain, Tesla shares climb, bitcoin recovers

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre gives an update on today's market, China stocks, Tesla, and bitcoin.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    There are thousands of publicly traded companies out there, and they all send out a range of signals that investors must learn to interpret. Parsing these signals is essential for investing success, and having a clear strategy, based on reliable market indicators, often makes the difference between gaining or losing in the market. One of the clearest signals that retail investors can follow is the buying patterns of corporate insiders. These are the company officers who hold high positions – CEO

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • Costco is opening up to 28 stores this year

    Costco, which is known for its deals and discounts, is considered to be one of the brightest spots in the retail sector.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • My Top Growth Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    When scanning the horizon for a top growth stock to buy in 2022, up-and-coming electric-vehicle (EV) player, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks like an option worth considering. To its credit, Lucid raised $4.4 billion in net cash from its merger with a special purpose acquisition company called Churchill Capital IV in July, then another $1.75 billion from a convertible senior-note offering with an initial conversion rate of $54.78 per Lucid share -- significantly above the current stock price. As of its 2021 third quarter, Lucid has 16 studios (its version of a vehicle showroom and sales site) and service centers in the U.S. and Canada located in key markets and major cities.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy in January and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is complex with many players, but identifying the blue-chip stocks that have evolved with the industry over time can lead to peace of mind and stellar returns. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the largest drug companies in the world and a leader in mRNA technology for producing vaccines. For perspective, Pfizer's whole business did $42 billion in 2020 -- before the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.