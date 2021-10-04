Butternut Squash Is Everyone's Favorite Fall Vegetable—Here's How to Build Your Weeknight

The Pioneer Woman

Corn syrup is one of those ingredients you have hiding in the back of your pantry—and you don't realize you're out until you need it most! The sweet staple is used in classic desserts like Ree Drummond's pecan pie and it's a borderline miracle ingredient in sweets like homemade honeycomb candy and caramel sauce recipes, where its molecular composition keeps sugars from crystallizing at high temperatures. The liquefied sugar—also known as an "invert sugar"—is extracted from corn starch.