Butte's beekeepers celebrate new ordinance allowing hives in city limits

Earlier this week, accelerator group Techstars announced changes to its operations. Techstars found itself facing criticism for some of its decisions and execution after announcing it would shut down its Boulder and Seattle accelerators after recently shuttering its Austin-based program, which TechCrunch was first to report in December. For example, Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff said on X that the Techstars memo about closing its Seattle program was a “brutal takedown” of that city’s startup scene.