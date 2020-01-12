Buttigieg Is Endorsed by Iowa Congressman: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Iowa Representative Dave Loebsack endorsed Pete Buttigieg on Sunday, giving the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a high-profile supporter weeks before the Iowa’s caucuses.

Loebsack, who is retiring from Congress after seven terms, represents Iowa’s Second District, which includes much of the eastern and southern part of the state. His district voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2016 before flipping to Donald Trump in 2016.

“Pete offers a new kind of leadership that we desperately need –– he’s a Midwestern mayor, a veteran, and is from a new generation,” Loebsack said in a statement. “Pete is the candidate that can heal our divides, restore decency to the presidency, and bring this country together.”

Loebsack will campaign with Buttigieg in Des Moines on Sunday evening. He is the second member of the Iowa delegation to endorse a Democratic presidential candidate, after Representative Abby Finkenauer threw her support behind Joe Biden at the start of the year.

A Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Friday showed that Buttigieg has fallen 9 points since November, when he was in first place. Bernie Sanders leads in Iowa in the new poll with 20% support, while Elizabeth Warren is in second place at 17%, virtually tied with Buttigieg at 16%, leaving national front-runner Biden in fourth place at 15%.

COMING UP:

Six Democrats -- Biden, Buttigieg, Sanders, Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer -- have qualified for the next debate, on Tuesday in Iowa.

The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses will be held Feb. 3.

(Michael Bloomberg is also seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Tyler Pager in Washington at tpager1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley, Justin Blum

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.