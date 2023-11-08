Buttigieg makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet with government leaders to discuss the county’s economic recovery, the Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Buttigieg will discuss efforts to “return Ukraine to economic self-sufficiency,” including supporting investments in transportation infrastructure that will “return to private-sector led growth,” the department said.

He is also set to announce the appointment of a senior-level adviser in Kyiv who will provide the country will technical assistance and “share best practices on infrastructure project delivery.”

Robert Mariner, who has experience working for the U.S. Air Force and Navy on transportation, will be selected for the role, the department said. Mariner served at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a transportation counselor.

Buttigieg said he is in Kyiv to “deliver on a top ask” by appointing an infrastructure adviser to the country.

“From the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion, I’ve kept close contact with my Ukrainian counterpart about impacts to global supply chains, particularly port and rail infrastructure,” the former Indiana mayor said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mariner will provide technical assistance to help with the country’s rebuilding efforts, he said.

“It’s one of countless ways the U.S. continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for the long haul and ensure its connection to the world,” Buttigieg explained.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink also posted a photo with Buttigieg at a train station in Ukraine.

“Our message today is clear: the United States supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Brink wrote on X.

