Buttigieg Mostly Gets Pass as Rivals Skirmish: Debate Takeaways

(Bloomberg) -- After several debates in which the entire field took aim at the front-runner, the Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday fought a series of skirmishes against one another.

Speaking on stage at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, California Senator Kamala Harris went after Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard on foreign policy. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker took on former Vice President Joe Biden over marijuana. And Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar characterized South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as inexperienced.

The squabbles occurred as polls show the slots at the top have largely been occupied by the same four candidates – Biden, Warren, Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders – leaving those further down in the surveys struggling for a path with just weeks to go before the Iowa Caucuses.

Biden Gaffes on Black Senators

Biden’s poor choice of wording undercut his argument on one of his policy achievements, the Violence Against Women Act.

After arguing that he would make one of his first goals to pass a reauthorization of the law, currently stalled in Congress, Biden said that “no man has the right to raise a hand to a woman in anger” adding “unless it’s in self defense.”

He went on to say that domestic violence was an issue that Americans must keep confronting. “We have to keep punching at it, and punching at it, and punching at it,” he said.

Later, he made another gaffe when describing his support among African-American leaders, especially “the only African-American woman ever elected to the Senate.”

Biden was referring to former Illinois Senator Carol Moseley Braun, who was the first African-American woman in the Senate, but is not the only one.

As Harris quickly pointed out, laughing, “the other one is right here.”

Biden quickly corrected himself. “The first one,” he said.

Harris Laces Into Gabbard

Lagging in fifth place in most polls, Harris singled out a candidate even further down in the pack.

Early in the debate, she blasted Gabbard for meeting with President Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon and her past statements supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, among other things.

Harris said that Democrats did not need a nominee who “spent four years on Fox News full-time criticizing President Obama” and other Democrats, who “buddied up to Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Trump in the Trump Tower” and “fails to call a war criminal what he is, a war criminal.”

Gabbard responded by arguing that Harris was “continuing to traffic in lies and slander and innuendo” because she supports the “Bush-Clinton-Trump foreign policy of regime change wars,” citing her experience in the Army National Guard in Iraq to say they are “deeply destructive.”

Biden Touts North Korean Jab

Some candidates flaunt their endorsements. Biden went the opposite route.

At several points in the debate, he cited opposition to him not only from Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin but also North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“He’s a thug who recently pointed out that I’m a rabid dog who needs to be beaten with a stick,” he said, citing a recent statement from the North Korean government.

“But other than that, you like him,” quipped Sanders.

North Korea’s statement went too far even for Trump, who tweeted that Biden “may be Sleepy and Very Slow,” but he is “actually somewhat better than” a rabid dog.

On a separate question on foreign policy, entrepreneur Andrew Yang was asked what he would say on his first call with Putin as president.

“First, I’d say I’m sorry I beat your guy,” he said, adding after a beat, “or not sorry.”

Impeachment Becomes a Talking Point

Democratic presidential candidates used Wednesday’s explosive testimony in the U.S. House impeachment inquiry to make the case for their own campaigns.

Biden said revelations that Trump had tried to get the Ukraine government to investigate his son Hunter showed that he is the most electable candidate.

Biden said the testimony taught him “Number One, that Donald Trump doesn’t want me to be the nominee,” adding that Putin also “doesn’t want me to be president.”

Klobuchar argued that the impeachment inquiry shows that Trump is putting his own interests before the country’s, putting her own twist on his slogan to say that America needs a president who will “put our country first.”