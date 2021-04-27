  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buttigieg on new job as transportation secretary: 'It's driving me nuts to be behind a desk so much'

Julia Munslow
·Editor
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In the first-ever TikTok interview with a member of President Biden’s Cabinet, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Yahoo News that his role in helping promote the administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan is an “incredible opportunity.”

“I love my job, and being able to work on things that are this important and I think are going to matter for the rest of my life … is an incredible opportunity,” Buttigieg said Sunday.

But the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and presidential candidate also admitted that he longed to get out of Washington.

“It’s driving me nuts to be behind a desk so much,” Buttigieg said, while acknowledging the importance of following coronavirus safety protocols. “As it becomes safe to get out on the road, that’s going to be a big part of my day.”

Buttigieg spoke to Yahoo News on a wide range of topics, including the specifics of the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan, U.S. competition with China, the growing incidents of anti-Asian attacks, his own plans to purchase an electric car and his thoughts on mounting a second run for the White House.

In his first TikTok Live interview, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks to Julia Munslow (Yahoo News)
In his first TikTok Live interview, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to Julia Munslow. (Yahoo News)

On infrastructure, U.S. can ‘learn from other countries’

As the Biden administration begins promoting its infrastructure plan to members of Congress and the American public, Buttigieg stressed that the U.S. should look to the example set by other countries.

“The U.S. shouldn’t be too proud to learn from other countries, especially now that we’re out of the top 10 [ranked countries for infrastructure],” he said. “I always want to see the U.S. No. 1.”

Buttigieg said the U.S. shouldn’t fall behind its competitors or its allies, pointing to Japan, Spain and China as countries with impressive high-speed train systems, which he said “can’t come soon enough” to the U.S.

In addition to rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges and other physical infrastructure, however, the Biden plan also seeks to tackle social inequality and to address climate change.

Plans to buy electric vehicle

As the administration looks to shift more Americans to electric vehicles, Buttigieg said he and his husband, Chasten, are in the market for an electric car.

While the transportation secretary said that as a federal official he couldn’t specify whether he’s eyeing particular brands, he praised cars produced in the U.S., saying, “There’s some really amazing American-made vehicles coming onto the market.”

Buttigieg currently owns a gasoline-powered Chevy, he said, and is looking to stick with an American-made brand.

“There are a lot of options that we should be very proud of because so many of them are coming from American companies with American workers,” he told Yahoo News.

When it comes to shifting more Americans to electric vehicles, Buttigieg acknowledged that affordability remains an obstacle.

“It’s going to take policy choices to make this available for Americans. This can’t be a luxury,” he said. “This has to be a shift in the fundamentals of our economy that creates more opportunity for people.”

Yahoo News Special Projects Editor Julia Munslow. (Yahoo News)
Yahoo News Special Projects Editor Julia Munslow. (Yahoo News)

The Biden administration has proposed a $174 billion investment in the electric vehicle market to incentivize Americans to switch to electric cars.

There’s a two-part solution to making electric cars more affordable, Buttigieg said: lowering the price tag through tax incentives and rebates and increasing the range of electric vehicles available to Americans.

Buttigieg said he hopes to lead by example, citing Biden’s commitment to electrify the federal vehicle fleet.

“The government alone owns and operates a lot of vehicles, and that’s something the president is pushing us to look at too,” he said. “How do we [transition those to] electric? Again, hopefully in a way that creates a lot of jobs.”

On anti-Asian sentiment: ‘Hate has no home here’

In its push to pass the American Jobs Plan in Congress, the Biden administration and its surrogates have often promoted it as a means to help the U.S. compete with China. When the president announced the plan, for instance, he said, "[Republicans] know China and other countries are eating our lunch."

The rhetoric used to sell the plan has coincided, however, with an increase in reports of anti-Asian attacks nationwide.

When asked if positioning China as a threat to America’s economic future in order to help push the infrastructure bill was a mistake, Buttigieg said the U.S. can be serious about its “meaningful differences” with China on issues such as human rights and trade conflicts while remaining clear that anti-Asian hate has no place in America.

“We need to be keeping up with all of our competitors — whether it’s a strategic competitor like China, whether it’s our allies in Europe. We should be doing the best,” he said.

“Any American, but certainly any Asian American, should have no reason to question their belonging based on who they are or where they come from or how they look or whether they’ve been here for generations or whether there’s a different language spoken at home,” Buttigieg added. “Everybody belongs in this country, and hate has no home here.”

Pete Buttigieg speaks after being nominated to be Secretary of Transportation by President-elect Joe Biden in December 2020. (Kevin Lamarque, Pool/Getty Images)
Pete Buttigieg in December, after being nominated to be transportation secretary by President-elect Joe Biden. (Kevin Lamarque, Pool/Getty Images)

Internet access is a necessity, not a luxury

Improving reliable internet access for all Americans is important for young people, Buttigieg said.

“You need it to do your homework. You need it to be connected into your school, especially in the pandemic, but frankly even when we’re back to more ... real-life interactions in all of our schools,” he said.

A recent report from The 74 found that, a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, nearly 12 million students still lack reliable internet access. The Biden administration, Buttigieg said, wants to invest $100 billion in high-speed broadband with the aim of reaching the whole country.

Buttigieg compared the broadband push to the 1950s construction of the interstate highway system, noting that the focus is on delivering stronger internet connections to those Americans who have been “overburdened and underserved.”

“You definitely need [internet] to plug into the bigger economy,” he said. “Try applying for a job now without an internet connection.”

“We know that disproportionately it’s been in communities of color that we haven’t had good or affordable connections,” he added. “Also rural areas.”

On his presidential aspirations

Buttigieg, a former presidential candidate who, in 2020, rose from relative obscurity into the top tier of the Democratic field, said he has “no idea” about whether he’ll run for president again.

For now, he’s focused on his new role as transportation secretary. “I just know that I’ve got to do a good job now,” he said. “I have no idea what the future holds.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • A loud groaning noise at Tuesday's White House press briefing wasn't 'Lincoln's ghost.' It was a creaky robot.

    "Have no fear, the ceiling is not falling... that I'm aware of," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

  • Former Obama White House advisor arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from charter schools he founded

    Prosecutors say Seth Andrew stole more than $200,000 from a network of charter schools he created in order to get a discounted interest rate on a mortgage.

  • 'Pre-meditated violence at point-blank' range: 2 Capitol riot suspects charged in officer Sicknick assault

    "There was no more severe conduct during this riot" than that of Julian Khater, 32, and George Tanios, 37, U.S. Attorney says of Jan. 6 attack.

  • Rose McGowan, who was brought up in a cult, said Democratic voters are in a 'deep cult' that she said stops them from seeing that party leaders aren't helping them

    McGowan criticized the Clintons for their friendship with Harvey Weinstein, whom she has accused of assaulting her, in a Fox News interview.

  • '13 Going on 30' star Judy Greer says that fans called her 'awful' because they assumed she was like her sneaky character

    The actress, who starred as Jenna Rink's best friend named Lucy Wyman, opened up to Insider about fans not being able to separate her from her role.

  • In the late ’90s, an unlikely bestseller became a rip-roaring museum monster movie

    Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With a new Tom Clancy movie, Without Remorse, premiering on Amazon Prime, we’re looking back on other Hollywood adaptations of mass paperback novels, a.k.a. so-called airport fiction.

  • Derek Chauvin is likely to appeal his murder conviction, but legal experts explain his odds of success are slim

    Chauvin is likely to bring up US Rep. Maxine Waters' comments and a judge's decision not to move his trial, but legal experts feel it won't be enough.

  • Suspect in Capitol riot who left a note for Nancy Pelosi says he called her the 'less offensive' 'biatch,' not 'b----' in new argument for bail

    Richard Barnett's attorneys cite an idiom dictionary, which defines the word as "a term of endearment or disparagement for another person."

  • Hidden Common Ground poll: Americans want compromise but think political gridlock will worsen

    A new Public Agenda/USA TODAY Hidden Common Ground survey shows most of Americans want constructive fixes to nation's big problems but see little hope.

  • Georgia election official rejects report that his office isn't cooperating with Trump probe

    A top election official in Georgia rebuffed claims that his office is not cooperating with prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of last November’s election.

  • U.S. Post Office to brief lawmakers on its covert surveillance program

    The head of the post office law enforcement division running a covert social media collection program is expected to brief lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee Wednesday morning about its surveillance work.

  • Travelers turn to U-Hauls, car-sharing amid car rental shortages

    Tourists in need of wheels are renting cargo vans and other people’s vehicles to get around the nation’s rental car shortage, especially in popular vacation destinations.

  • U.S. court says 'ghost gun' plans can be posted online

    Plans for 3D-printed, self-assembled “ghost guns" can be posted online without U.S. State Department approval, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. A divided panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reinstated a Trump administration order that permitted removal of the guns from the State Department's Munitions List. Listed weapons need State Department approval for export.

  • Fox News Anchor Corrects False Claim That Biden Wants to Ban Burgers

    John Roberts had also made a “Where’s the beef?” joke in now-corrected report Fox News anchor John Roberts corrected the record Monday after wrongly reporting that President Biden’s administration was coming for American’s burgers this summer as part of a crackdown on greenhouse gas emissions. Roberts reported last weekend that Biden’s climate change plan included forcing Americans to cut back on consuming red meat, especially hamburgers. That’s not true — there was no mention of banning beef in Biden’s plan to cut gas emissions in half by 2030. Fox News provided the following statement from Roberts on Monday: “On Friday, we told you about a study from the University of Michigan to give some perspective on President Biden’s ambitious climate change goals. That research from 2020 found that cutting back how much red meat people eat would have a drastic impact on harmful greenhouse gas emissions. The data was accurate, but a graphic and the script incorrectly implied it was part of Biden’s plan for dealing with climate change. That is not the case.” Also Read: Jeanine Pirro’s ‘Farting Cow’ Meme Bewilders Critics: Fox News Is ‘Floundering Their Way Into an SNL Skit’ What Roberts – who had also made a “Where’s the beef?” joke in his report – was referencing during his program was a study from the University of Michigan published last year that examines the effect U.S. meat-eaters have on the planet’s greenhouse gas levels. The study did argue that if Americans replaced at least 50% of their animal-based foods with plant-based or vegan options, that could bring greenhouse gas emission down by 224 million metric tons per year by 2030. It seems that Roberts and the Fox team just skimmed an article from the U.K.-based Daily Mail, which reported (inaccurately) that Biden’s climate plan would “require Americans to only consume about four pounds of red meat per year, or 0.18 ounces per day” — which would equate to “consuming roughly one average sized burger per month.” The Daily Mail’s report conflated the University of Michigan study with Biden’s bill, which aren’t at all related (though it misidentified the school as Michigan University in the article). Also Read: Where’s the Beef? GOP Lawmakers Fume Over Meat Limits Biden Never Actually Suggested Conservative figures including Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot were quick to argue against the nonexistent meat crisis. Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, is apparently chowing down on the beef and tweeted over the weekend, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me.” Omnivorous Americans can rest easy this Independence Day and enjoy their barbecues, despite what Roberts and other hosts at Fox News have said — including Larry Kudlow, who recently claimed that Biden was going to make us all grill Brussel sprouts for the Fourth this year. Read original story Fox News Anchor Corrects False Claim That Biden Wants to Ban Burgers At TheWrap

  • Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes four years ago Tuesday. NFL analyst admits his mistake.

    Here is the moment Mahomes was drafted.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin brushes off the idea of switching parties: 'I've never considered it from that standpoint'

    "I'm sorry if you don't like it," the conservative Democrat of West Virginia told Vox. "It's who I am."

  • Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone’ Has Been the #1 Show for Days, But Is It Worth the Hype? Here’s My Honest Review

    *Warning: Minor spoilers ahead*There's nothing I love quite like a good fantasy series. When I was little, family members would have to dodge the pointy sticks I waved around when I pretended they were magic...

  • American Idol 's Avalon Young to Undergo Brain Cancer Surgery, Asking for Help to Pay for Costs

    Avalon Young already underwent a 16-hour surgery in February to remove a peach-sized tumor from her brain

  • Patrick Dempsey Reveals He Cried Filming Final Grey’s Anatomy Cameo and Says He'd Consider Returning

    After his character Derek Shepherd was killed in season 11, Patrick Dempsey has made several cameos on the latest season of Grey's Anatomy

  • Triller Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over Piracy of Jake Paul Fight

    Lawsuit claims 12 online sites illegally streamed PPV fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren Triller filed a $100 million piracy lawsuit against 12 online streaming sites, as well as 100 unnamed individuals, for providing over two million unique viewers with “illegal and unauthorized viewings” of the April 17 boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren. The Paul vs. Askren match was the headliner for a pay-per-view event hosted by Triller Fight Club, an offshoot of the Triller social media app and celebrity “boxing league” hosted by Snoop Dogg. The April 17 event, where PPV access cost $49.99, was the first for the Triller Fight Club and featured a series of boxing matches, performances from Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Diplo and Saweetie, and appearances from other famous faces like Mario Lopez and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. According to Triller’s lawsuit, streaming sites like FilmDaily.com, AccessTVPro.co, Online2Livestream.us, Crackstreamslive.com and eight other similar sites violated Triller’s copyright of the match by copying and streaming the event and, in some cases, turned a profit by charging viewers via services like PayPal for access to the video. Also Read: Triller Backpedals, Denying That It Inflated App’s User Count by Millions “It’s shocking to think a theft so grand can be done so blatantly and brazenly and with no remorse. There is zero difference between what they did and walking into a market stealing tons of a product and selling it at a discount in the parking lot,” Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh said in a statement on Monday. “People put a lot of hard work, time and money into creating a product for the consumer, and having it stolen and resold is terribly damaging.” The lawsuit is seeking over $100 million in damages. Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Triller Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over Piracy of Jake Paul Fight At TheWrap