Buttigieg to Pence: If you have a problem with who I am, your quarrel is with my creator

WASHINGTON – Pete Buttigieg got a hero’s welcome as he took the stage Sunday at a fundraising brunch for a group that supports LGBTQ candidates.

The improbable presidential campaign of the previously little-known, openly-gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been generating significant buzz, positive headlines, and large crowds in important primary states like New Hampshire.

He arrived at the LGBTQ Victory Fund event fresh off an interview with NBC’s "Meet the Press."

He was on the front page of that morning’s Washington Post.

“In Buttigieg, gay Americans see a symbol of acceptance,” the headline read.

But as he spoke to a packed hotel ballroom illuminated with lavender lights, Buttigieg shared something that he’s still uncomfortable admitting.

“It’s hard to face the truth that there were times in my life when, if you had shown me exactly what it was inside me that made me gay, I would have cut it out with a knife," he said. "If you had offered me a pill to make me straight, I would’ve swallowed it before you had time to give me a sip of water."

Fortunately, there was no knife and no pill, Buttigieg said. Because then he would not have met his husband, Chasten, who has made him a better person, he said – and their marriage has moved him closer to God. The message many gay people get that there’s something wrong with them, he continued, “is a message that puts you at war not only with yourself, but with your maker.”

“That’s the thing that I wish the Mike Pences of the world would understand,” Buttigieg said of the vice president, who has opposed same-sex marriage. “That if you have a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”

It’s unusual for Democratic presidential candidates to talk about faith as often as Buttigieg does. It’s groundbreaking that he uses his marriage to another man to illustrate his personal relationship with God.

Buttigieg gets easy applause lines at Democratic-friendly audiences, as he did Sunday, for criticizing Pence when he talks about being gay. (His first mention of Pence on Sunday, when Buttigieg described coming out while Pence was serving as Indiana’s governor, generated boos and hisses.)

Buttigieg has also drawn headlines by questioning how President Donald Trump’s professed belief in God squares with his behavior – and by challenging the support Trump receives from many evangelical Christians.

“I can’t believe that somebody that was caught writing hush money checks to adult film actresses is somebody they should be lifting up as the kind of person they want to be leading this nation,” he said on "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Jack Jacobson, an openly-gay member of the D.C. State Board of Education who attended the Victory Fund brunch, said Buttigieg’s openness about his faith is part of what makes him an authentic candidate.

“He talked about God in a room that’s probably full of atheists. That’s what I am,” Jacobson said. “He does it unabashedly and in a way that doesn’t come across as threatening, dismissive or negative.”

Heather Trout, 43, who lives with her wife in a rural county in Virginia, said Buttigieg’s faith is one reason she’s contributed to his campaign.

“I’m really very excited about hearing a voice from the Christian left,” she said before Buttigieg spoke. “I think that’s a voice not used in the Democratic Party for too long.”

Likewise, Brian Tyler, said he knew he had to come to the brunch when he found out Buttigieg was coming.

“I’m a big fan,” said Tyler, 24, a logistics coordinator. “Republicans don’t have a monopoly on faith.”

Excitement in his official candidacy – an announcement Buttigieg is expected to make this month in South Bend after spending weeks in an “exploratory” mode – made it easy for the Victory Fund to fill the hotel ballroom with more than 800 people, according to organizers.

But as proud as attendees said they would be to see one of their own as a presidential nominee, many said they are excited about other candidates as well.