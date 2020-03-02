Buttigieg to Endorse Biden Ahead of Super Tuesday

Former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Senate majority leader Harry Reid joined Senator Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) in endorsing Joe Biden one day before the crucial Super Tuesday primary contest.

A top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters that Buttigieg planned to endorse Biden on Monday, after ending his campaign Sunday evening. A source close to the Biden campaign confirmed the move to The Hill.

Reid, who was reportedly asked by the 2012 Obama campaign to dissuade Sanders from launching a primary challenge, told the Los Angeles Times that he was endorsing Biden.

“President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law. Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency,” Reid said. “That candidate is Joe Biden.”

Klobuchar is suspending her campaign to fly to Dallas for a Monday night rally with Biden, where she will announce her endorsement. Along with Reid and Buttigieg, Klobuchar joins the slew of high-profile Democrats who pledge their support to Biden with less than 24 hours until Super Tuesday, when 14 states and 1,357 delegates, roughly one third of the total, will be apportioned.

A national poll released Monday showed that Biden had ticked up seven points since winning the South Carolina primary, narrowing Sanders’s lead to three points among Democratic primary voters.

