Buttigieg Skewers Greene’s Bonkers Complaint

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is set as early as Tuesday to require that airline flight attendants receive at least 10 hours of rest time between shifts, an action that Congress directed in 2018, sources told Reuters. Under existing rules, flight attendants get at least nine hours of rest time but it can be as little as eight hours in certain circumstances. Airlines for America, a trade group representing major carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, had previously estimated the rule would cost its members $786 million over 10 years for the 66% of U.S. flight attendants its members employ, resulting from things like unpaid idle time away from home and schedule disruptions.