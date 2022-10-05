Buttigieg Skewers Greene’s Bonkers Complaint
Pete Buttigieg gave a perfect response after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a bonkers complaint against him.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded to fears of emasculation voiced by Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.Fox News
The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.
‘I literally don’t even understand what that means,’ the transportation secretary said
