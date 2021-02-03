Buttigieg sworn in as Transportation Secretary
Pete Buttigieg is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday as the new Secretary of Transportation. (Feb. 3)
Video Transcript
KAMALA HARRIS: Good morning, everyone.
- Good morning.
PETE BUTTIGIEG: Good morning.
- Good morning.
- Good morning.
PETE BUTTIGIEG: All right.
KAMALA HARRIS: OK. Ready? OK, raise your right hand. I, Peter Buttigieg--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: I, Peter Buttigieg--
KAMALA HARRIS: --do solemnly swear--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --do solemnly swear--
KAMALA HARRIS: --that I will support and defend--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --that I will support and defend--
KAMALA HARRIS: --the Constitution of the United States--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --the Constitution of the United States--
KAMALA HARRIS: --against all enemies, foreign and domestic--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --against all enemies, foreign and domestic--
KAMALA HARRIS: --that I will bear true, faith, and allegiance--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --that I will bear true, faith, and allegiance--
KAMALA HARRIS: --to the same--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --to the same--
KAMALA HARRIS: --that I take this obligation freely--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --that I take this obligation freely--
KAMALA HARRIS: --without any mental reservation--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --without any mental reservation--
KAMALA HARRIS: --or purpose of evasion--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --or purpose of evasion--
KAMALA HARRIS: --and that I will well and faithfully discharge--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --and that I will well and faithfully discharge--
KAMALA HARRIS: --the duties of the office--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --the duties of the office--
KAMALA HARRIS: --which I am about to enter--
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --which I am about to enter--
KAMALA HARRIS: --so help me God.
PETE BUTTIGIEG: --so help me God.
KAMALA HARRIS: Congratulations, Mr. Secretary. Congratulations!
PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much.
CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much--
KAMALA HARRIS: Chasten, uh-huh.
CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: --Madam Vice President.
KAMALA HARRIS: [LAUGHING] There we are.
DOUG EMHOFF: Congratulations.
CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Wow.
PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thank you.
CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much.
DOUG EMHOFF: Congratulations.
CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Thanks for being here.
KAMALA HARRIS: OK, group photo for at least our photographer. [LAUGHING]
OK, congratulations.
PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much.
KAMALA HARRIS: Congratulations.