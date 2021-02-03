  • Oops!
Buttigieg sworn in as Transportation Secretary

Pete Buttigieg is sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday as the new Secretary of Transportation. (Feb. 3)

Video Transcript

KAMALA HARRIS: Good morning, everyone.

- Good morning.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Good morning.

- Good morning.

- Good morning.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: All right.

KAMALA HARRIS: OK. Ready? OK, raise your right hand. I, Peter Buttigieg--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: I, Peter Buttigieg--

KAMALA HARRIS: --do solemnly swear--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --do solemnly swear--

KAMALA HARRIS: --that I will support and defend--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --that I will support and defend--

KAMALA HARRIS: --the Constitution of the United States--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --the Constitution of the United States--

KAMALA HARRIS: --against all enemies, foreign and domestic--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --against all enemies, foreign and domestic--

KAMALA HARRIS: --that I will bear true, faith, and allegiance--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --that I will bear true, faith, and allegiance--

KAMALA HARRIS: --to the same--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --to the same--

KAMALA HARRIS: --that I take this obligation freely--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --that I take this obligation freely--

KAMALA HARRIS: --without any mental reservation--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --without any mental reservation--

KAMALA HARRIS: --or purpose of evasion--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --or purpose of evasion--

KAMALA HARRIS: --and that I will well and faithfully discharge--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --and that I will well and faithfully discharge--

KAMALA HARRIS: --the duties of the office--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --the duties of the office--

KAMALA HARRIS: --which I am about to enter--

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --which I am about to enter--

KAMALA HARRIS: --so help me God.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: --so help me God.

KAMALA HARRIS: Congratulations, Mr. Secretary. Congratulations!

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much--

KAMALA HARRIS: Chasten, uh-huh.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: --Madam Vice President.

KAMALA HARRIS: [LAUGHING] There we are.

DOUG EMHOFF: Congratulations.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Wow.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thank you.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much.

DOUG EMHOFF: Congratulations.

CHASTEN BUTTIGIEG: Thanks for being here.

KAMALA HARRIS: OK, group photo for at least our photographer. [LAUGHING]

OK, congratulations.

PETE BUTTIGIEG: Thank you so much.

KAMALA HARRIS: Congratulations.

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Salmond brands Sturgeon's government 'a disgrace' over claims it hid evidence

    Alex Salmond has branded Nicola Sturgeon's government "a disgrace" and accused her officials of systematic dishonesty and obstruction during a probe into sexual misconduct claims against him. In written evidence to the Holyrood committee investigating the botched Scottish Government investigation into two complaints of sexual harassment, he also repeated his claim that Ms Sturgeon had offered to interfere in the probe on his behalf. If proven, the allegation would contradict Ms Sturgeon’s statements to Holyrood, in which she has repeatedly denied offering to meddle in the investigation to help her former mentor. Written evidence provided by Mr Salmond, in advance of his highly anticipated return to Holyrood as a witness next week, was published on Wednesday. Mr Salmond claims that compromising evidence was repeatedly withheld from his legal team as he sought to challenge the fairness and legality of the Scottish Government process in court. He also states it was a “fact” that the government only conceded the case after its external counsel threatened to resign if it did not do so. A senior Scottish Government source responded to the 21-page submission by accusing Mr Salmond of "contradictions and incoherence". Mr Salmond was awarded more than £500,000 in legal costs after he won his judicial review against the civil service probe, and claimed more than £750,000 of taxpayers’ money in total was spent fighting his case. He was later cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial, following a separate criminal investigation.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Biden adviser suggests holdovers from Obama era dictated 'harsh' response to GOP COVID-19 relief proposal

    The Monday night White House statement that appeared to take some air out of bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill negotiations didn't sound like President Biden, an anonymous longtime adviser to the commander-in-chief told Politico. "I think it sounded like more like [White House Chief of Staff] Ron Klain," the adviser said. "The GOP plan wasn't a joke. I looked at it and said, 'OK the midpoint between $600 billion and $1.9 trillion is about 1.2 or 1.3.' I was a little surprised we hit back that hard. It's not like our plan is perfect and there's nothing we can approve. Vintage Biden would not have been that harsh." The adviser suggested that while Biden has a penchant for bipartisan deal-making, Klain, an Obama-era holdover, doesn't have fond memories of working with Republicans after unsuccessful talks with GOP lawmakers about the stimulus in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and the Affordable Care Act. "Ron has this whole thing: 'Remember how they rat-f---ed us on the ACA!," the adviser told Politico. It's worth noting, however, the White House statement did say Biden wants to keep talking with the group of senators going forward, so the idea of a bipartisan resolution hasn't been completely shot down, even if the possibility is shrinking. Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

    The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATO's top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the centre of its strategy since 2018, even though U.S. defence spending outstrips that of Moscow and Beijing. In 2018, China and Russia held their largest-ever joint military exercises, featuring 300,000 Russian troops.

  • Senate confirms Buttigieg to head Transportation Dept.

    Pete Buttigieg was confirmed Tuesday by the U.S. Senate in an 86 to 13 vote to head the U.S. Transportation Department.A former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Buttigieg will now oversee aviation, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit, as well as efforts to ensure safe transportation in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.He will also be the first openly gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet secretary.Buttigieg first hit the national scene as a Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 election. He narrowly won the Iowa caucuses, but dropped out of the race following the South Carolina primary.On Twitter Tuesday, now-Secretary Buttigieg wrote that he was "honored and humbled by today's vote in the Senate—and ready to get to work @USDOT."

  • 9 Floral Boutiques That Literally Deliver Romance on Valentine’s Day

    Don’t get up; these flowers will come directly to youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • Britain urges flexibility ahead of U.N. Cyprus talks

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called for flexibility and compromise ahead of a fresh bid by the United Nations to heal the decades-old division of Cyprus, a dispute harming ties between Turkey and Greece and energy projects in the eastern Mediterranean. Raab represents one of three guarantor countries under a convoluted treaty which granted Cyprus independence in 1960. He and the foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey are expected to attend a three-day summit the United Nations will call in early March on the future of Cypriot reunification talks.

  • Republicans decide not to punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for supporting violence against Democrats

    House Republicans opted on Wednesday not to punish a controversial congresswoman for supporting violence against Democrats and rejected an attempt to oust a leader who had voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a representative from Georgia, has claimed that some school shootings were faked and that September 11 was a conspiracy and Democrats have called for her to be thrown out of Congress. On Thursday Republicans voted 145 to 61 against stripping Liz Cheney of her position as the No 3 Republican in the House of Representatives. The twin actions, taken in a closed-door meeting, amounted to an uneasy truce for a party that has faced internal strife following Mr Trump's tumultuous presidency. Ms Cheney, like nine other House Republicans, had voted to impeach Mr Trump last month on a charge of insurrection after the deadly attack on the US Capitol a week earlier. The other 197 had voted against impeachment. "We're not going to be in a situation where people can pick off any member of leadership," Ms Cheney said after the vote. She told CNN on Wednesday night she did not regret her vote to impeach Mr Trump. "Absolutely not," she said.

  • Leader says Serbia is proud to give citizens Chinese vaccine

    Serbia’s leader expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he is proud Serbia became the first European country to give its population the shots made in China. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Belgrade that by receiving the Sinopharm vaccine, “the citizens of our country expressed deep trust in the Chinese vaccine and with that also in the Chinese state and Chinese experts.”

  • South Korea's Moon pledges to upgrade alliance with U.S. in call with Biden

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in pledged on Thursday to upgrade the country's alliance with the United States and prepare a comprehensive North Korea strategy in a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Moon's office said. The call comes as Moon, who had offered to be a mediator between the United States and North Korea, faces the challenge of getting the stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang back on track.

  • Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks

    During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports. Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments. Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference." More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Rennie Davis, 'Chicago Seven' activist, dies at 80

    Rennie Davis, one of the “Chicago Seven” activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago in which thousands clashed with police in a bloody confrontation that horrified a nation watching live on television, has died. Davis died Tuesday of lymphoma at his home in Berthoud, Colorado, his wife, Kirsten Liegmann, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. A longtime peace activist, Davis was national director of the community organizing program for the anti-war Students for a Democratic Society and was a protest coordinator for the Chicago convention.

  • Biden decides to stick with Space Force as branch of U.S. military

    President Joe Biden is looking at all policies put in place by Republican predecessor Donald Trump, with a view toward possibly rolling them back, but not so the U.S. Space Force. "They absolutely have the full support of the Biden administration," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday about the Space Force, a day after her dismissal of a question about the service suggested Biden was less than enthusiastic about it. The Space Force was created as a separate branch of the U.S. military by Trump, who spoke enthusiastically about the need for a force to protect American interests in orbit and celebrated its new flag in an Oval Office ceremony.

  • Austin orders military leaders to address extremism in ranks

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is ordering military leaders to spend time talking to their troops about extremism in the ranks, after a number of former and current military members took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month. Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Austin met with all of the military service chiefs and secretaries on Wednesday and told them he was ordering a “stand down” by all units in the next 60 days. Kirby said they are still working out details but that Austin — the department's first Black defense chief — is determined to address the issue and is gathering more information about how best to take it on.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Palestinian cave-dwellers worry over Israeli settler incursions

    Home for Palestinian Barakat Mour is a hillside cave in the West Bank, which he says is often under threat from Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. "You'll be sitting with your wife in the cave and the settlers will raid it without any notice," Mour, 60, told Reuters about his family's dwelling near the West Bank city of Hebron. The Israeli military said that in recent weeks "there have been several reports of friction between settlers and Palestinians in caves near the village of (At-Tuwani)" and that troops worked to "separate the participants and restore order".