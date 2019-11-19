Buttigieg takes the debate stage leading in Iowa but mired in controversy in South Carolina

INDIANAPOLIS – Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg's night-and-day campaigns in Iowa and South Carolina clearly show both why he's such a formidable opponent and also why he remains a long shot to win the nomination.

In Iowa, he surged into first place after hitting Elizabeth Warren hard on how she would pay for her massive Medicare expansion. In South Carolina, he's navigating troubling accusations that his campaign grossly overstated black support for his sweeping platform for African Americans.

Here's what it means in the short term. For the first time, he's going to have a target on his back when he walks onto the debate stage Wednesday in Atlanta. The three front-runners can no longer afford to mostly ignore him as little more than a smooth-talking Midwestern curiosity, pundits say.

And for the long term, if he emerges from the debate politically unscathed, he's going to have to find a way to convince voters of color that he has their backs.

"In the past debates, he's come out swinging and he's landed some punches," said Chad Kinsella, assistant professor of political science at Ball State University. "As his popularity has grown, I don't think they're going to let him go. I think a couple of people will come after him and bring him back down to Earth."

Presidential candidate and Mayor of South Bend Ind., Pete Buttigieg, speaks during the National Urban League Conference in Indianapolis on Friday, July 26, 2019. More

A campaign spokesman for Buttigieg declined to comment on debate strategy, other than to say the mayor will be prepared.

Buttigieg's record on race clearly remains his greatest vulnerability. When a white South Bend police officer shot a black man wielding a knife in June, the mayor's bumpy relationship with African Americans was exposed. Things haven't much improved.

African Americans make up a significant portion of the Democratic base, and as long as he's polling at near zero percent with black voters, his path to the nomination remains murky at best.

He clearly knows he has to make up ground, recently announcing a $2 million advertising purchase in South Carolina, where the campaign has been heavily promoting his Douglass Plan, named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and where he remains mired in fifth.

Things are not going well. Prominent African Americans in South Carolina are accusing his campaign of embellishing black support for the Douglass Plan.

Their criticism stems from an open letter published Nov. 15 in the HBCU Times, purportedly written by 400 South Carolinian supporters of the Douglass Plan, including several elected officials, pastors, business owners and students.

"Together, we endorse his Douglass Plan for Black America, the most comprehensive roadmap for tackling systemic racism offered by a 2020 presidential candidate,” the letter states.

Democratic Presidential candidate from South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was the keynote speaker for Greater Indianapolis NAACP 2019 Freedom Fund Banquet, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. More