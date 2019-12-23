Buttigieg 'wine cave' attendee offers reality check on event

One of the attendees at South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's now-infamous "wine cave" fundraiser in Napa Valley, California, wants Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) to know what really went down.

Bill Wehrle, a vice president of a healthcare company in San Francisco, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post that the event was not full of billionaires drinking $900 dollars bottles of wine like in the image conjured up by Warren during last week's Democratic presidential debate.

Wehrle, who says he is neither a billionaire or millionaire, attended with his partner, a professor at a community college. Also in attendance, Wehrle said, were a dean from another local community college, a flight attendant, a local city councilwoman, and a college student. People asked Buttigieg questions about primary care for the uninsured, getting out of Afghanistan, and how he plans on combating hate speech. As for the wine? Wehrle said he looked up the price online – it wasn't paltry at $185 a bottle, but nothing close to the Warren-estimated $900 – and, from what he could see, the mayor didn't have a drop.

Wehrle did concede there were certainly wealthy people at the event, but he dismissed the idea that the evening was an attempt for billionaires to join together to pick the next president. Read the full op-ed at The Washington Post.

More stories from theweek.com

6 powerful phrases every parent should use

Popular messaging app is reportedly a United Arab Emirates spying tool

The West was profoundly wrong about Modi

