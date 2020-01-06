Buttigieg's Bet: After Iran Strike, Military Experience Matters Even More

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — When Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, took the stage to deliver his first in-person reaction to the U.S.’ killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani of Iran, he began with a laundry list of unanswered questions about the airstrike.

“As a military intelligence officer on the ground in Afghanistan,” he told an audience Friday at a community center in this snowy ski resort town, “I was trained to ask these questions before a decision is made.”

It was not surprising that Buttigieg invoked his military background to buttress his response to President Donald Trump’s decision to kill a senior Iranian official. Buttigieg, a former naval intelligence officer, has often used his veteran status as a shield against criticism of his relative lack of experience, as an explanation for his domestic policy positions and as evidence he would not be nervous in a general election contest against Trump.

Not since 2004, when John Kerry, a Vietnam War hero, won the Democratic nomination in a field that included retired Army Gen. Wesley Clark, has a major presidential candidate made military experience central to their candidacy.

Now, with foreign policy emerging as a top priority as tensions with Iran surge, Buttigieg is leaning even harder on his veteran status as he seeks to become the nation’s commander in chief, threading it through answers with more frequency than he did earlier in the campaign.

It is a tactic that suits the Midwesterner’s appeal to moderate and even conservative voters for whom the military retains a high level of respect and support. Buttigieg is competing for many of these voters with former Vice President Joe Biden, who is presenting himself as a seasoned hand on foreign policy crises.

But both men face potential vulnerabilities: Biden’s evolving descriptions of his stance on the military raid that killed Osama bin Laden have faced scrutiny, while Buttigieg’s self-promotion as an on-the-ground military officer risks alienating veterans with more extensive records.

“There’s only one candidate who has had to make life-or-death decisions involving American lives, and that’s Vice President Biden,” said Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass. and a decorated Marine Corps veteran who ended his own presidential campaign in August and had not endorsed anyone else. “There’s no combat veterans left in the race. I have tremendous respect for Pete’s service as an analyst, but analysts don’t make decisions.”

Buttigieg has often invoked his military service. His first Iowa television advertisement began with him saying, “As a veteran.” During an exchange about gun violence in the October Democratic debate, Buttigieg told former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, “I don’t need lessons from you on courage, political or personal.” And in December, he responded to a debate barb from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who said that his devotion to the First Amendment was a “talking point,” by suggesting his time in the military was sufficient evidence of his devotion to the Constitution.

“Let me tell you about my relationship to the First Amendment,” Buttigieg responded then. “It is part of the Constitution that I raised my right hand and swore to defend with my life. That is my experience. And it may not be the same as yours, but it counts, Senator. It counts.”

Klobuchar, who had not brought up Buttigieg’s military service, was immediately put on the defensive and sought to shift the discussion away from it.

“I certainly respect your military experience,” she said. “That’s not what this is about. This is about choosing a president.”

Buttigieg is campaigning as an anti-war veteran. He is against “endless wars” and in recent days has attacked Biden for voting for the Iraq War. “He supported the worst foreign policy decision made by the United States in my lifetime, which was the decision to invade Iraq,” Buttigieg told the Des Moines public affairs TV program “Iowa Press.”

Veterans represent a relatively small segment of Democratic primary voters, but Buttigieg uses his status not just as a get-out-of-jail-free card when he is questioned about his experience, but also as a device to connect with voters who may be turned off by candidates from the coasts.

If elected, Buttigieg would be the first Democratic president since Jimmy Carter to have served in the military. He would also be the first veteran of the wars in Iraq or Afghanistan to reach the White House after three Vietnam War veterans won major party nominations but lost general elections. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii and a major in the Hawaii National Guard who has deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, is also in the race but has not qualified for a debate since November.