Buttonwood Hills condo arson sends Middletown man to prison

A Middletown man was sentenced to 18 years in state prison Thursday after admitting to setting a fire in his condominium complex that left multiple families homeless.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, who announced the sentence, said Larry Hickmon, 40, also was sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

Prosecutors said that on May 17, 2021, Hickmon assaulted his girlfriend in the home they shared in the Buttonwood Hills Condominiums complex on Concord Lane in the city of Middletown.

After his girlfriend fled, prosecutors said, Hickmon started a fire in the condo, knowing that there were other people in the building, including a number of children. Hoovler said no one was injured in the fire, but it destroyed the residences for multiple families.

Hickmon pleaded guilty to second-degree arson, a felony, on Jan. 27, 2022.

According to Hoovler, at the time he pleaded guilty to arson, Hickmon admitted to setting the fire and to knowing that there were other residents in the complex at the time.

"This defendant's selfish actions could easily have resulted in death or serious physical injury to residents of the apartment building, as well as to first responders," Hoovler said in a statement. "The close to two decades that this defendant will be incarcerated reflects the utter disregard for human life and property that he exhibited."

Matthew Witherow, Hickmon's attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Middletown man sentenced to prison for arson at Buttonwood Hills