Butts County man, 19, jailed on three child sexual exploitation charges, GBI says

The GBI arrested a Butts County man for three counts of child sexual exploitation Monday, according to a statement issued Wednesday.

Matthew Tyler Williams, 19, was charged with possessing child sex abuse material after officers searched his home and arrested him Monday, the GBI statement said.

The GBI received a cyber tip alleging Williams to have the material via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They began investigating his online activity and later secured a search warrant.

Deputies from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office helped with the search warrant and took Williams to the Butts County jail following his arrest.

The case against Williams was part of the GBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.