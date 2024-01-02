Buttsbury Wash: New Year's Eve taxis trapped in floodwater

A taxi driver said he was unable to feel his legs after his car became trapped in floodwater

A taxi driver said he was "fully freezing" after his car filled with water at a ford notorious for flooding.

Imran Iqbal was taking new year partygoers home from London to Essex when he drove through Buttsbury Wash, near Billericay.

The doors locked when the electric vehicle cut out but eventually opened after about 20 minutes, allowing them to climb on to the roof.

Essex fire service said it had visited the ford eight times in two months.

It said it had received many calls over the new year asking for crews to recover vehicles, but said on X: "We are not a recovery company."

The service added that it only attended incidents where there was a risk to life.

It had received 13 calls about stricken vehicles at the spot since 1 January 2023.

Imran Iqbal's taxi was one of two submerged in nearly 4ft (1.2m) of water

Mr Iqbal said he believed the water was at "road level" when he entered the ford at night, but soon realised it was much deeper.

His taxi was one of two that became submerged on the same night.

"One young lady in the back started crying while the man called 999, and they sent an ambulance," he said.

"I'd been standing in the water for about 15 to 20 minutes and I was fully freezing - I couldn't feel my legs.

"They should close the road or build a bridge here. You can't see it in the dark."

Imran Iqbal was trapped inside the taxi until his doors eventually unlocked

Mr Iqbal was treated by the emergency services for the effects of cold.

An Essex Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We were called to a car stuck at Buttsbury Wash [on Monday] at 06:58 GMT.

"Crews from Chelmsford, Brentwood, Leigh and Loughton attended and used wading poles and water rescue boats to bring two adults to safety by 07:57."

An Essex Highways spokesperson said: "The ford at Buttsbury Wash has the correct, nationally approved signs. There is also a gauge to help drivers see if the water level is safe to cross.

"Drivers should always be cautious when driving through standing water."

Cars were pulled out of the ford on Tuesday

The ford has become such a hotspot for vehicles becoming trapped that one woman has been going there each morning ready to rescue drivers.

Danielle Nicholls, 32, has used her Land Rover to pull several people to safety in recent months and has filmed many vehicles becoming stuck in water.

