Buxton man arrested following report of shots fired on Commercial Street

Nov. 23—South Portland police arrested 30-year-old Mohamud Abdullahi of Buxton on Thursday after reports of shots being fired on Commercial Street around 1 a.m.

Police received the call around 12:49 a.m. about shots fired near Cross Street, according to a Facebook post from the South Portland Police Department. It is not clear from the post what municipality's department received a call.

It was reported that a male had shot several rounds from a firearm before getting into a vehicle and driving to South Portland over the Casco Bay bridge.

While investigating an unrelated incident on Sawyer Street, South Portland police saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's car as it crossed the bridge heading west on Broadway.

As the vehicle turned onto Morse Street which is a dead end, officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop.

A passenger, who matched the description of the suspect, fled the vehicle heading on foot into the rear yards of nearby houses, and running through a wooden fence during his getaway.

South Portland officers set up a perimeter, and a K9 team responded. Two separate passengers were detained on scene, and ultimately Abdullahi was located nearby.

Portland police responded to the scene to investigate a reckless conduct charge. However, due to his actions in South Portland, Abdullahi was charged with refusing to submit and assault after spitting in the face of one of the South Portland officers.

Assistant Web Editor Amber Carter contributed to this report.