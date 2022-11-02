Buxton man dies after medical crisis at York County Jail

Nov. 2—A Buxton man died Tuesday night after experiencing a medical crisis at the York County Jail, according to the sheriff.

Sheriff William King said 31-year-old Derek Michael Smith was in the intake area of the jail when he "experienced a medical emergency." He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died around 8 p.m., King said.

Smith had been in custody for several days on a Class C terrorizing charge and had not yet been placed in a general population housing unit, King said.

An autopsy will be done to determine Smith's cause of death.

Smith was arrested on Oct. 25 for allegedly making threats against Loranger Middle School in Old Orchard Beach, according to Old Orchard Beach police. Police said a third-party caller reported being on the phone with Smith when he allegedly made the threats.

Schools in town were placed on lockdown while police investigated.

Smith was taken into custody in Standish a few hours later by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. His bail was set at $5,000.

King notified the Attorney General's Office, Maine State Police and Maine Department of Corrections about Smith's death.