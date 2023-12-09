Buxton man found guilty of making threats against Jewish people

Dec. 8—A Buxton man was found guilty in federal court Thursday for social media threats he made in 2021 saying he wanted to "kill Jews."

Brian Dennison, 27, was found guilty of transmitting a threatening interstate communication. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Dennison posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm going to kill jews with my ar15 tomorrow," which triggered an FBI investigation. The threats were made on Sept. 8, 2021, the second day of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Although Dennison posted using an anonymous Twitter handle, investigators were able to trace it to his email address, cellphone, and IP address.

Authorities seized approximately 1,700 rounds of ammunition for an AR-15-style rifle from his Buxton residence. A month later, investigators executed another search warrant and found an AR-15-style rifle and ammunition in a case that had been hidden in the woods behind the house, officials said.

Dennison has a longstanding animus toward Jewish people and according to court documents, further review of the Twitter profile revealed multiple antisemitic posts. The FBI also found additional Nazi paraphernalia and white supremacist or Nazi propaganda.

His parents told authorities that he "had been obsessed with Jews for about three years and that he believed Jews were responsible for all of his problems."

Thursday's verdict came after a three-day jury trial in the U.S. District Court in Portland. The Department of Justice said Dennison will be sentenced after the completion of a presentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office.