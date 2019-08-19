Should You Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Now?

Buy low and sell high – it’s an old saw, true, but it’s still the surest way to turn a profit in the markets. The hard part, of course, is knowing just what to buy when it’s low. Not all low-cost stocks are created equal, and a savvy investor needs to know how to sort out the potential winners for his portfolio.

Here, we look at three stocks have taken a beating in recent months but retain their Buy rating. The reasons vary, as do the industries and business models, but all three have three features in common: an entry cost below $15 per share, a low-end price target well above the current share price, and a huge upside potential.

Let's take a closer look:

Carbonite, Inc. (CARB)

The cloud backup company took two hard hits at the end of last month, when it reduced full-year revenue and earnings guidance the same week that CEO Mohamad Ali announced his pending departure. Investors generally don’t like getting reams of bad news all at once, and CARB shares fell from $23.90 to $18.01. The stock has been slipping slowing ever since, and currently stands at $14.48.

There was good news, however. Q2 GAAP revenues jumped to $121.5 million, a gain of 56%, and the adjusted EPS of 56 cents was 16% higher than the 47-cent expectation. Gross margins improved, too, from 77.1% in the year-ago quarter to 82.3% in Q2 2019.

While the CEO has left, his place has been taken on an interim basis by Board chairman Steve Munford. In a statement on the company’s path forward, Munford said, "We remain committed to capitalizing on the opportunity of combining data protection and security, while we improve the effectiveness of our go-to-market efforts and deliver on our profitability targets." It’s a good note of continuity, which investors like.

Some of Wall Street’s top analysts also like what they see in Carbonite, although they are cautious enough to lower their price targets. Northland Capital Markets’ Tim Klasell, a 5-star analyst, says, “We are reducing our top line in response [to Q2 revenue numbers], but cost synergies from the Webroot acquisition are protecting the bottom line. The CEO has left for a new opportunity, which raises the possibility of a strategic move.” With the company’s bottom line safe for now, and the way open for new ideas at the top, Klasell gives CARB a Buy rating with a $30 price target, suggesting a 107% upside from current levels. (To watch Klasell's track record, click here)

John DiFucci, of Jefferies, is more cautious but still bullish. He has lowered his price target from $37 to $29, but still sees a 100% upside to the stock. He describes Carbonite as “Consistently Inconsistent,” but adds that, “the stick will work if the company can hit numbers and the post-earnings selloff brings an attractive valuation.” DiFucci is also a 5-star analyst, and rated #27 overall in the TipRanks database.