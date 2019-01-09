Buy These 3 MassMutual Funds for Great Returns

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Founded in 1851, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services like life policies, money management and retirement planning throughout the globe. The company and its subsidiaries, which include Oppenheimer Funds, provide investment opportunities across a number of mutual funds from different categories.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity Fund MSGSX invests a chunk of its assets in equity securities of companies, whose market cap is similar to those included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index or the Russell 2000 Index. The fund may also invest around one-fifth of its assets in foreign companies, including those engaged in emerging markets. MassMutual Select Small Cap Growth Equity R5 has three-year annualized returns of 8.81%.

MSGSX has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Service DEIGX seeks to outperform the Russell 1000 Growth Index in terms of total returns. DEIGX invests primarily in common stocks of growth-oriented companies. DEIGX invests in companies having market capitalizations of more than $200 million. MassMutual Premier Disciplined Growth Service has three-year annualized returns of 9.64%.

As of September 2018, DEIGX held 385 issues, with 9.16% of its assets invested in Apple Inc.

MassMutual RetireSMART Moderate Growth Administrative MRLSX is a "fund of funds." The fund attains its investment objective by investing in other U.S. and non-U.S. mutual funds. MRSLX uses its asset allocation strategy by investing around 85% of its assets in equity and related funds, and about 15% of its assets in fixed income funds. MassMutual RetireSMART Moderate Growth Administrative has returned 7.51% over the past three years.

Michael E. Schroer has been the fund manager of MRLSX since 2009.

