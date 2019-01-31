Buy These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Grand Returns

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investment across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging and developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove profitable and more attractive than those with significant domestic exposure.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US Mutual Funds.

Vanguard International Value Inv VTRIX seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in common stocks of companies located outside the United States that are considered undervalued by an advisor. Such stocks are often known as value stocks. The fund utilises numerous investment advisors. VTRIX has three-year annualized returns of 4.5%.

VTRIX has an expense ratio of 0.38% compared with the category average of 1.16%.

John Hancock Funds 2 International Value NAV JHVIX seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in equity securities of businesses that are located outside the United States. The fund also invests in American Depositary Receipts, Global Depositary Receipts and European Depositary Receipts that are certificates issued by a trust company or a bank that give right to their holders to receive securities issued by a U.S. or non-U.S. company. JHVIX has three-year annualized returns of 3.9%.

Tucker Scott is one of the fund managers of JHVIX since 2005.

MFS International Growth I MQGIX aims capital appreciation by investing primarily in securities of foreign companies, which also comprise emerging market equity securities. The fund invests in companies it believes will have above-average earnings growth potential than other businesses. MQGIXhas three-year annualized returns of 7.4%.

As of January 2019, MQGIXheld 85 issues with 4.50% of its assets invested in Nestle SA.

