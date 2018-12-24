Buy These 3 Top Stocks Before the Market Comes to Its Senses

The end of 2018 has been a difficult time for investors. After spending much of the year hitting all-time highs, each of the major indexes has spent the past three months in retreat. In addition to the long-awaited correction, the NASDAQ slipped briefly into bear market territory, fanning fears that stocks might have further to fall.

All is not lost, however. The vast amount of investor wealth is made by buying quality companies when they are on sale. "Being greedy when others are fearful," one of Warren Buffett's oft-quoted axioms, is easier said than done. Let's look at three stocks with massive opportunities that investors should consider before the market comes to its senses: Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Downward trend arrow over stock symbols. More

Image source: Getty Images.

E-commerce and so much more

While digital sales produce the majority of Amazon's revenue, the company offers something that many investments can't: optionality. In simplest terms, optionality is when a company has multiple paths to success, and Amazon offers a compelling example.

The most obvious instance is that of Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing segment. For the first three quarters of this year, AWS generated more than 11% of Amazon's revenue and 59% of its operating income, with operating margins of more than 28%.

Amazon recently became the third-largest digital advertiser in the U.S. and is expected to generate more than $10 billion in ad sales in 2018. With just 4% of the digital ad market, Amazon has plenty of room to grow.

There are other opportunities as well, including a growing list of physical stores, such as Whole Foods, Amazon Go cashierless convenience stores, bookstores, and 4-Star, which features the most popular items from its e-commerce store. The company's foray into business-to-business commerce (B2B) is also thriving, expected to top $10 billion in sales annually.

Amazon has lost nearly a third of its value in the recent market turmoil. Considering the company's multiple paths to success, investors should get it now -- while it's on sale.

Streaming profits

Disrupting an existing industry has always been one path to success. After first sending the video rental store into irreparable decline, Netflix has set its sights on linear television. When the company introduced streaming video just over a decade ago, it would have been difficult to predict just now successful Netflix would become. The company now counts nearly half of all U.S. households as customers and has its sights set on the world.

A look at some of the company's earliest international markets suggests Netflix will ultimately be successful. Surveys in the U.K., Brazil, Germany, and France show impressive adoption rates: 56%, 77%, 37%, and 35%, respectively, of respondents reported watching Netflix.