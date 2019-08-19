Buy 5 Dow Stocks That Have Surged Despite Market Gyrations

Wall Street started 2019 with a lot of vigor, quickly erasing the loss it suffered in 2018. However, of late, investors are highly concerned about the lingering trade dispute between the United States and China, and an impending global economic slowdown. After an impressive bull run in the first four months, volatility has once again reared its ugly face in Wall Street with extreme fluctuations in stocks prices, almost on a regular basis.



As the Wall Street mayhem continues, the Dow 30 Index –- popularly known as the stock market’s blue-chip index –- is showing volatility. However, a closer look into the index reveals a different picture. Some members with a favorable Zacks Rank have provided impressive returns in the past three months and still have upside left.



Dow Still in Green Despite Fluctuations



Just like Wall Street, the Dow is feeling the weight of intensifying trade conflict between the United States and China this month. The index has shown regular fluctuations in the previous seven or eight trading sessions.



The blue-chip index lost 1.5% in last five trading days. On May 14, the Dow plunged 800.49 points or 3.1%, marking its worst-ever, single-day loss since Dec 4, 2018. However, on Aug 13, the index jumped 372.54 points or 1.44%, and on Aug 16, it recovered 306.62 points or 1.20%.



Despite the market turmoil in May, the Dow is still in positive territory with a gain of 11% year to date. Moreover, 16 components of the 30-stock index have provided double-digit returns so far this year.



5 Dow Stocks That Popped in Past Three Months



We have narrowed down our search to five such Dow stocks that surged in the past three months overcoming a severely volatile market. Year to date, all six stocks also provided fabulous returns. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Microsoft Corp. MSFT is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. Although software is the most-important revenue source, its offerings also include hardware and online services.



In the last reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Revenues of $33.72 billion also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate $32.83 billion.



Microsoft has a dominant position in the desktop PC market, with its operating systems being used in the majority of PCs worldwide. Robust execution and better-than-expected demand from customers for hybrid cloud offerings drove the quarterly results. Moreover, strong Commercial business positively impacted the top and the bottom line.



The company has expected earnings of 9.9% and 12.8% for the current year and next year, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 0.6% over the last 30 days. The stock has surged 7.8% in the past three months.





Merck & Co. Inc. MRK is a global research-driven pharmaceutical products company. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia and inflammatory diseases.



In second-quarter 2019, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. Revenues of $11.76 billion also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate $10.91 billion.



Merck has many pipeline candidates in advanced stages of development targeting multiple disease areas such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, infectious diseases, neurosciences, respiratory and immunology diseases, and vaccines. Strength in cancer drug, Keytruda, and Gardasil vaccine and a strong performance in international markets, especially China were the key features of the company’s second-quarter results.



The company has expected earnings of 12.4% and 10% for the current year and next year, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved by 3% over the last 30 days. The stock has surged 7.8% in the past three months.