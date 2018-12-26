Should You Buy Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO) For Its Dividend?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO) has paid a dividend to shareholders in the last few years. It currently yields 1.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Abéo in more detail.

See our latest analysis for Abéo

How I analyze a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

ENXTPA:ABEO Historical Dividend Yield December 26th 18 More

How does Abéo fare?

Abéo has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 28%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 31% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.2%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to €1.95.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Abéo as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, Abéo produces a yield of 1.0%, which is on the low-side for Leisure stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Abéo’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three important factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ABEO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ABEO’s outlook. Valuation: What is ABEO worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ABEO is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



