When Should You Buy Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC)?

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Alcidion Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Alcidion Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Alcidion Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$0.23, but it is currently trading at AU$0.17 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Alcidion Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Alcidion Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 76% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Alcidion Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ALC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Alcidion Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Alcidion Group.

If you are no longer interested in Alcidion Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

