When Should You Buy Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Alcidion Group Limited (ASX:ALC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Alcidion Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Alcidion Group

What Is Alcidion Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Alcidion Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$0.23, but it is currently trading at AU$0.17 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Alcidion Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Alcidion Group generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 76% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Alcidion Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ALC is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALC for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Alcidion Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Alcidion Group.

If you are no longer interested in Alcidion Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy

    In this article we are going to review the 10 best technology stocks to buy. You can skip to our list of the 5 best technology stocks to buy if you are short on time. There are conflicting signals about the health of the US economy. On the one hand the labor markets are red […]

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • 2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Is Lucid Group Stock a Buy Now?

    Lucid Group's (NASDAQ: LCID) stock tumbled 13% during after-hours trading on Aug. 3 following its second-quarter earnings report. The luxury electric-vehicle (EV) maker generated $97.3 million in revenue, which represented a big jump from $174,000 a year ago (when it hadn't started shipping its vehicles) but broadly missed analysts' expectations by $59.8 million. Lucid only delivered 679 vehicles during the quarter and produced 1,405 vehicles in the first half of 2022.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?

    Stock splits have been hot lately as some top companies have decided that dividing up their stocks into smaller portions will benefit the companies and their shareholders. Whether stock splits are advantageous to anyone is debatable, but historically, splitting the stock into smaller portions at cheaper prices does tend to achieve at least an initial jump in the price. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) both split their stocks in June, and both stocks are up around 10% since their respective stock splits as of this writing.

  • The investment strategist that nailed the stock market bottom in June says risks are skewed to the downside as investors fight the Fed

    "What's holding us back is central bank tightening and that valuations are not that compelling," Truist Bank co-CIO Keith Lerner told Insider.

  • Dave Ramsey Says Taking on This Type of Debt Is ‘Like Trying to Bail Yourself Out of a Sinking Boat With a Bucket Full of Holes.’ Is He Right?

    If you're familiar with finance expert Dave Ramsey, you probably already know he is not a fan of borrowing. On his blog, Ramsey explained the common reasons why people get personal loans: consolidating debt at a lower interest rate; building credit; and buying things you cannot afford to pay for outright. Ramsey warned it can be a "lot of work" to take out a personal loan, only to "get absolutely nowhere."

  • Lumen Stock Slips After Earnings Miss: Why I'm Not Worried

    Inflation is putting pressure on Lumen's earnings, but the company is making progress on its long-term strategic transformation.

  • Seven Dems vote for GOP amendment, forcing Democratic scramble

    CORRECTION: Seven Democrats voted for the GOP amendment that would extend a cap on the SALT tax deduction. A previous version of this story included incorrect information. Maverick Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Sunday backed a Republican amendment to shield businesses that rely on capital investment from private equity groups from the 15 percent corporate minimum…

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Winners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysWinners and Losers in Democrat