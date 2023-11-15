Can you buy alcohol with an expired driver’s license in NC? What other IDs can you use?

In North Carolina, you must be at least 21 years old to buy alcohol. Many people use their driver’s license to prove that they’re of age when getting a drink, but can you use your license even if it’s expired or revoked? Which other IDs can you use?

According to state law, there are four forms of acceptable identification you can show to prove you are old enough to buy alcohol:

A driver’s license

A special identification card

A military identification card

A passport

These IDs are acceptable even if they are from another state or country, the North Carolina ABC Commission says.

“While it is not required that one of these forms of ID be presented to purchase alcohol, it is a best practice for all sellers and servers to follow in North Carolina,” Jeff Strickland, Public Affairs Director for the North Carolina ABC Commission, told The Charlotte Observer.

But there’s no rules in place about whether or not it has to be a current ID.

“The statute does not say that an expired identification cannot be used,” Strickland said. “However expired identifications can be shared or stolen and may be fraudulently used by other individuals. So it’s also a best practice to only accept valid and current forms of identification.”

Consequences for using a fake ID

It is illegal for any person to enter or try to enter a place where alcohol is sold, or to buy alcohol with a fake or altered driver’s license or ID issued to another person, according to state law.

If you use a fake ID, you could temporarily lose your driver’s license and be charged with a crime. You could also face the same consequences if you loan your real ID to someone else.

You can find more information about North Carolina’s alcohol laws online at ncleg.net