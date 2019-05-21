Should You Buy Ambuja Cements Limited (NSE:AMBUJACEM) For Its Dividend?

Today we'll take a closer look at Ambuja Cements Limited (NSE:AMBUJACEM) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

A slim 0.7% yield is hard to get excited about, but the long payment history is respectable. At the right price, or with strong growth opportunities, Ambuja Cements could have potential. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Ambuja Cements paid out 13% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. We like this low payout ratio, because it implies the dividend is well covered and leaves ample opportunity for reinvestment.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. The company paid out 87% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is adequate, but reduces the wriggle room in the event of a downturn.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note Ambuja Cements's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.





Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. Ambuja Cements has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. Its dividend payments have fallen by 20% or more on at least one occasion over the past ten years. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹2.20 in 2009, compared to ₹1.50 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately -3.8% per year over that time. Ambuja Cements's dividend hasn't shrunk linearly at -3.8% per annum, but the CAGR is a useful estimate of the historical rate of change.





Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? Ambuja Cements has grown its earnings per share at 6.8% per annum over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Ambuja Cements's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.