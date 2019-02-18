Should You Buy AMVIG Holdings Limited (HKG:2300) For Its Dividend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, AMVIG Holdings Limited (HKG:2300) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 7.9%. Does AMVIG Holdings tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

View our latest analysis for AMVIG Holdings

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

SEHK:2300 Historical Dividend Yield February 18th 19 More

How well does AMVIG Holdings fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 43%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Dividend payments from AMVIG Holdings have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Compared to its peers, AMVIG Holdings generates a yield of 7.9%, which is high for Packaging stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then AMVIG Holdings is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2300’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2300’s outlook. Valuation: What is 2300 worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 2300 is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. On rare occasion, data errors may occur. Thank you for reading.



