When Should You Buy Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)?

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), which is in the medical equipment business, and is based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NasdaqGS. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Anika Therapeutics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Anika Therapeutics?

Good news, investors! Anika Therapeutics is still a bargain right now. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Anika Therapeutics’s ratio of 26.92x is below its peer average of 47.81x, which suggests the stock is undervalued compared to the Medical Equipment industry. What’s more interesting is that, Anika Therapeutics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Anika Therapeutics?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Anika Therapeutics’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ANIK is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ANIK for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ANIK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Anika Therapeutics. You can find everything you need to know about Anika Therapeutics in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Anika Therapeutics, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

