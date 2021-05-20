‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Hands Private Equity Big Payday

1 / 2

‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Hands Private Equity Big Payday

Laura Benitez and Irene García Pérez
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.

The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, BC Partners LLP and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.

Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.

“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”

More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.

The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.

“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”

Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.

The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.

Frozen Out

The deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.

Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.

Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.

“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”

While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.

In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.

“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”

(Updates with private-equity firms in second paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley bet on Colombia sinking further into junk after S&P move

    Wall Street banks JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley predicted on Thursday that Fitch would downgrade Colombia's credit rating to junk before the year is out and spark forced selling after a similar move by S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday. Colombia has come into focus after President Ivan Duque was forced to withdraw a tax reform proposal seen as important for fiscal stability in early May amid staunch opposition from lawmakers and deadly street protests. On Wednesday, S&P Global Ratings lowered its long-term foreign currency rating on Colombia to BB-plus from BBB-minus, predicting that fiscal adjustment will be more protracted and gradual than previously expected.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Dicier. These Are the Stocks to Own.

    Ben Inker, head of asset allocation at GMO, makes a case for value as speculative froth start to wash out of the market.

  • AMD Unveils $4 Billion Stock Buyback Plan, First Since 2001

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. unveiled a $4 billion stock buyback plan, its first repurchase authorization since 2001, underscoring the chipmaker’s confidence in the future of its business.The buyback will be funded by cash from operations, the company said Wednesday in a statement. The program, equal to about 4% of AMD’s market value, has no termination date.“Our strong financial results and growing cash generation enable us to invest in the business and begin returning capital to our shareholders,” Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said in the statement.AMD shares rose as much as 3.4% on the announcement, erasing earlier losses. Under Su’s tenure the company’s market value has surged to more than $90 billion from about $2 billion in 2014, the year she was named CEO. Su has shaken up the computer processor maker, returning it to profitability by delivering new products that are taking market share from Intel Corp.AMD’s stock rose 2.8% at $76.49 at 1:18 p.m. in New York. The shares have declined about 16% this year, following three consecutive years with gains of more than 70%. The company said it repurchased $77 million of stock in its previous buyback plan two decades ago.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 Biopharma Stocks That Are Cheap and Growing

    Barron's has screened for the five biopharma stocks in the S&P 500 with the highest long-term growth potential trading at the cheapest valuations.

  • UBS, Nomura Hit Hardest as EU Fines Crisis-Era Bond Cartel

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. and UniCredit SpA were fined a total of 371 million euros ($452 million) by the European Union for colluding on euro government bond trading during the region’s sovereign debt crisis.UBS was fined 172 million euros and Nomura will have to pay 129.6 million euros for a traders’ cartel that swapped commercially sensitive information from 2007 to 2011 when eurozone bond yields soared. UniCredit was fined 69 million euros.It was “unacceptable, that in the middle of the financial crisis, when many financial institutions had to be rescued by public funding these investment banks colluded in this market at the expense of EU member states,” Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief, said in an emailed statement.The EU has spent more than a decade probing how bank traders swapped information in chatrooms, leading to billions of euros in fines. At the same time it approved billions of euros in government support to keep many European lenders alive during the financial crisis.Vestager’s criticism seems to be aimed at two banks that weren’t fined. A Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc unit escaped a fine because it was the first to tell regulators. It received a U.K. bailout in 2008. Portigon AG, the successor bank to bailed-out and failed German lender WestLB, avoided a levy because it had no revenue last year.Bank of America Corp. and Natixis SA participated in the cartel but weren’t fined because they had quit the cartel five years before the EU started its probe. While the euro-bond fines are far lower than previous EU cartels, they do allow the banks’ customers sue for damages if they can prove higher costs were passed on to them.AppealsUBS said the fine could hurt second-quarter results by as much as $100 million. It’s considering an appeal and has “taken appropriate action years ago to mitigate and improve processes,” it said in a statement.Nomura said the fine “relates to historic behavior” by two former employees “for an approximate 10-month period in 2011.” The bank “will consider all options, including an appeal” and “has introduced increased measures to ensure that we conduct our business with the highest levels of integrity,” it said in an emailed statementUniCredit “vigorously contests” the fine and will appeal to the EU courts, it said in a statement. The bank “maintains that the findings do not demonstrate any wrongdoing.” Nomura didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The EU said traders on European government bond desks were in regular contact, mainly on Bloomberg terminal chatrooms, where they “informed and updated each other on their prices and volumes offered in the run-up” to eurozone government bond auctions “and the prices shown to their customers or to the market in general.”Citigroup Inc., RBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were among five banks that agreed in 2019 to pay EU fines of over 1 billion euros for colluding on foreign-exchange trading strategies. The EU is still investigating some banks for a related cartel.Bank of America, Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Agricole were fined about 28.5 million euros last month over chatrooms where traders swapped information on trading of U.S. supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency bonds.(Updates with Nomura reaction, detail on cartel from eighth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What Bank of America’s new $25 minimum wage means for everyone else

    The competitive wage pressure at the lowest-paying employers may be hitting workers on the next rung up the ladder.

  • Obama said the right-wing Tea Party movement consisted of 'racist motherf---ers,' new book says

    Obama reportedly unloaded on the GOP-aligned group in private and also referred to Trump as a "f---ing lunatic" and a "corrupt motherf---er."

  • Asia FX bears return as virus thwarts economic rebound: Reuters poll

    Investors turned short on several Asian currencies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as surging coronavirus cases and deaths across the region forced countries into fresh lockdowns and threatened their recovery from last year's economic slump. Most notably, investors turned bearish on the currencies of South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan, and trimmed their long bets on China's yuan and the Philippine peso, according to a fortnightly poll of 12 respondents. Taiwan and Singapore, hailed for their success in containing previous COVID-19 outbreaks, have recently seen a spike in cases, prompting social curbs and a race to ramp up vaccinations.

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand would remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.The latest minutes indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper tumbled from a record high last week amid mounting concerns that commodity-driven inflation will induce global tightening that will dampen the demand outlook. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic on demand and prices.“While the FOMC minutes were not as hawkish as the headlines led us to believe, the market is suffering a hangover from yesterday’s crypto collapse and concerns that China will implement measures to try and cool the commodity surge,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S.The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection to $4.30 a pound, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.Copper jumped as much as 1.8% on Thursday and traded up 0.7% at $10,071.50 ton as of 11:40 a.m. on the London Metal Exchange. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since October. Aluminum declined 0.3%, paring this year’s 22% gain.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tom Brady working on unscripted series with Fox

    Is Tom Brady going to be the next Guy Fieri? We can't rule it out.

  • Bizarre conspiracy theory claims Biden didn’t test drive Ford truck and it was in control of secret service

    However, these theories did not hold water on further scrutiny by Internet users

  • NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing team extends partnership with Fastenal

    Team president Steve Newmark also addressed questions around the “rumors” that Brad Keselowski has an offer to join RFR.

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • Trump has claimed $65,500 in taxpayer-funded presidential pension since leaving White House

    Since 20 January, Trump has made $65,000 in pension payouts despite campaign promises in latest financial scandal

  • Republican who compared Capitol rioters to ‘tourists’, screamed in terror during attack, new photos reveal

    In another picture from 6 January riot, Andrew Clyde is ‘the person screaming at the far left of this photo’

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Tucker Carlson complains that the Pentagon is more interested in diversity than UFOs

    Fox News host asks military to ‘shut up’ about equality and start defending the country

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • QAnon Shaman lawyer defends wild comments likening Trump to Hitler and calling own client brain damaged

    Albert Watkins says that by using vulgar language he was able to obtain attention he wanted for his case

  • Tesla says it's working with China to investigate a crash in which a policeman reportedly died

    The accident reportedly involved a Tesla and two traffic policemen in the eastern Chinese city of Taizhou.