Should You Buy APAC Realty Limited (SGX:CLN) For Its Dividend?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. APAC Realty Limited (SGX:CLN) has started paying a dividend to shareholders. It currently trades on a yield of 8.7%. Does APAC Realty tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does APAC Realty pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 51%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect CLN’s payout to increase to 63% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 8.3%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to SGD0.061 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view APAC Realty as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether CLN one as a stable dividend player.

Relative to peers, APAC Realty generates a yield of 8.7%, which is high for Real Estate stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank APAC Realty as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CLN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CLN’s outlook. Valuation: What is CLN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CLN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

