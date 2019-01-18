Before You Buy APC Technology Group PLC (LON:APC), Consider Its Volatility

Anyone researching APC Technology Group PLC (LON:APC) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does APC’s beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.55, we can surmise that the APC Technology Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that APC Technology Group shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how APC Technology Group fares in that regard, below.

Could APC’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of UK£11m, APC Technology Group is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since APC Technology Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as APC Technology Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

