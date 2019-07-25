Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth?

As Q2 earnings season heats up, all of Wall Street will be watching Apple AAPL closely to see how the technology powerhouse performs amid slowing iPhone sales and persistent U.S.-China trade war worries. Let’s dive into Apple’s Q3 fiscal 2019 outlook and some other fundaments to see if investors should consider buying AAPL stock heading into the company’s earnings release Tuesday.

Overall Q2 Breakdown

A total of 138 S&P 500 members had reported their quarterly results as of Wednesday, with earnings up 2.8% on 3.4% higher revenue. Despite the overall growth, some firms pointed to ongoing trade issues as a reason for lowered guidance. Plus, total earnings for the semiconductor industry, which accounts for almost a sixth of the Tech sector’s total earnings, are expected to be down -34.0%. This projected downturn includes giants like Micron MU and Nvidia NVDA.

Meanwhile, all of the so-called FAANG stocks, aside from Apple, have now reported their quarterly financial results. Facebook FB on Wednesday impressed, despite government intervention worries, with top and bottom-line beats on the back of counited user expansion.

Netflix NFLX wasn’t as lucky after the streaming TV firm fell way short of its own subscriber figures. Amazon AMZN missed bottom-line estimates after the closing bell Thursday. And shares of Google parent Alphabet GOOGL popped following better-than-projected results and a massive buyback announcement.

Recent Apple News & Overview

Not to be outshined by its peers, Apple made headlines Thursday afternoon when it announced, in a joint statement, its $1 billion purchase of a “majority” of Intel’s INTC smartphone modem business that includes 2,200 Intel employees. The transaction is projected to close in Q4 2019 and is, of course, subject to regulatory approval. “They, together with our significant acquisition of innovative IP, will help expedite our development on future products and allow Apple to further differentiate moving forward,” Apple’s senior VP of Hardware Technologies, Johny Srouji, said in a statement.

Apple had previously spent much of the first half of the year trying to convince consumers that it takes privacy very seriously amid growing concerns about user data. Tim Cook’s company has also pushed deeper into its services business as it tries to become less reliant on iPhone sales.

The historic tech titan’s services unit is set to feature a new credit card, a subscription-based gaming offering, and more. On top of that, Apple is ready to debut Apple TV+ in the fall. Apple’s streaming TV service could have a similar impact to the app store-heavy division as its Spotify SPOT challenger Apple Music has recently.

Q3 Outlook

Apple posted better-than-projected earnings and revenue results later quarter. Nonetheless, AAPL’s adjusted Q2 EPS figure dipped 10% on the back of a 5.1% revenue decline—worse than Q1’s 4.5% revenue downturn.

Moving on, our current Zacks Conesus Estimates call for Apple’s quarterly revenue to come in roughly flat (+0.09%) from the year-ago period at $53.31 billion. AAPL’s iPhone revenue, which is projected to account for 50% of total sales, is projected to dip roughly 13% from $29.91 billion in the year-ago period to $26.073 billion, based on our Key Company Metrics. This might not sound great, but it would represent the smallest downturn in fiscal 2019 for Apple’s flagship product. Q2 iPhone sales dropped over 17% and Q1 revenue dipped 14.9%.