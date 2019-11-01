Buy Apple Stock at New Highs Heading into the Holiday Shopping Season?

Apple AAPL stock jumped to yet another new high Friday as part of the market’s broader climb, driven by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Of course, the iPhone giant is coming off an impressive fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and its stock is already up nearly 17% in the last month.

Quick Q4 Overview

The past year was rough for Apple in terms of iPhone sales, which remains its largest business unit. In fact, the company’s flagship smartphone sales fell 9% last quarter. This, however, marked an improvement compared to the first three quarters of 2019’s 15% average decline.

Sales in Greater China also fell in 2019, down 15% overall. But Wall Street has remained behind Apple because the downturns came against hard to compared periods—for instance, iPhone sales soared 29% in Q4 2018—and the firm will likely return to growth in those key areas down the road.

Despite disappointing iPhone and Chinese sales, Apple’s overall Q4 sales popped 2% to top our quarterly estimate that called for a slight downturn. Apple posted back-to-back quarters of positive sales expansion to end the year, after its Q2 sales fell 5.1% and Q1 dropped 4.5%.

Apple’s adjusted quarterly earnings climbed 4% to come in at $3.03 per share. This also beat our $2.84 estimate that would have marked a decline from the year-ago period. All said, AAPL’s full-year earnings slipped marginally and revenue dipped 2% from $265.59 billion to $260.17 billion.













What’s Next?

Along with Apple’s better-than-projected top and bottom line results, investors narrowed in on the company’s services business, which includes sales from its app store, mobile payments, Spotify SPOT-challenger Apple Music, and more. The company’s services unit climbed 18% in the quarter and roughly 17% overall to account for 18% of total 2019 revenue, easily the second-largest division behind the iPhone’s 55%.

CEO Tim Cook said on the company’s conference call that Apple is on its way to accomplishing its goal of doubling fiscal 2016’s services revenue during 2020. To do this, Apple has beefed up its services portfolio in recent years and recent months.

Apple rolled a credit card not too long ago with the help of Mastercard MA and Goldman Sachs Group GS and a new Apple Arcade video game service. “We now have 450 million paid subscriptions across the services on our platform compared to over 330 million just a year ago, and we are well on our way to our goal of surpassing the 500 million mark during 2020,” CFO Luca Maestri said on the company’s conference call.

Perhaps most importantly, Appel officially launched its streaming TV service on Friday, November 1. Apple TV+, at $4.99 a month, costs far less than Netflix NFLX, HBO T, and Amazon AMZN Prime Video. The company hopes its price point, which makes sense given its small content library, will entice consumers to join as the market become more crowded—Disney DIS launches its streaming service on November 12 a $6.99/month (also read: Disney Earnings Preview: What's Next for DIS Stock in the Streaming TV Era).





