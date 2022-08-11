Buy an Apple Watch and get an Apple Watch SE for free with this AT&T back-to-school deal

Shop the AT&T Back-to-School Sale to nab this BOGO deal on an Apple Watch SE.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Tech products are always in high demand throughout the year, but now is a great time to buy them just in time for the new school year, especially when shopping for college students. AT&T is offering a buy one, get one free deal on an Apple Watch when you sign up for their phone service, which is an unbeatable sale if you've been trying to score this wearable tech for less.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

As part of their back-to-school event, AT&T is offering deals on many of its products including the popular Apple Watch. In this limited-time offer, you'll need to sign up for a new line with AT&T (min $10/mo. per device), purchase an Apple Watch on a monthly installment plan that costs a minimum of $329.99 and pay a $30 activation/upgrade fee per device. When adding a second watch, you'll get a credit of up to $330 over the course of the installment plan, which can be put towards the second eligible Apple Watch. The credits will be added within your first three months of service.

This Apple Watch deal is one of AT&T’s top back-to-school promotions right now.

Regardless of which Apple Watches you choose to buy, you really can't go wrong. If you're searching for something more affordable, the Apple Watch SE is the best option. Like all Apple Watches, the SE is great for fitness tracking and has ample storage. When you finance it with AT&T, the SE starts at $9.17 per month on a 36-month installment plan. The watch comes in gold, Space Gray and silver.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is another great option, especially if you're willing to spend a bit more. It features a bigger screen than the SE and a quicker charging time. It also comes in five new colors, including Starlight and Graphite, and is outfitted with a stainless steel case material, unlike the SE. At AT&T, the Series 7 starts at $13.89 per month on a 36-month installment plan.

Story continues

This AT&T Apple Watch deal is a great buy if you're looking for matching watches for you and your significant other, or it can make a good gift for college students heading back to class this fall. Be sure to grab yours before the deal ends.

Shop BOGO Apple Watches at AT&T

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple Watch deals: Shop this BOGO Apple Watch deal at AT&T