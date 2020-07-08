Should You Buy Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. We are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article we look at how hedge funds traded Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that AGTC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are many formulas stock traders employ to value stocks. Two of the most underrated formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC).

How are hedge funds trading Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 71% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AGTC a year ago. With the smart money's sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $4.6 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by DAFNA Capital Management with a $3.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Stonepine Capital, and Farallon Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Stonepine Capital allocated the biggest weight to Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC), around 2.04% of its 13F portfolio. DAFNA Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.59 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AGTC.