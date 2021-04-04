What to buy in April 2021: The best deals and sales to shop now

These are the best products to buy on sale this month.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Believe it or not, April has officially arrived. Between the new calendar date and spring's recent arrival, we’re more than looking forward to finally getting back to all our beloved warm-weather activities, such as gardening, hiking and grilling. To help you gear up for the seasonal fun to come, we’ve done some in-depth research on the best deals and sales to shop this month.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

From marked down patio furniture to Reviewed-approved vacuum cleaners and gardening tools, you’re definitely not going to want to miss out these timely price cuts. Ahead, check out the best April savings.

The best sales to shop in April 2021

Anthropologie: For a limited time, select yoga gear, activewear and accessories are 30% off right now with no promo code necessary. Sale items are also an extra 25% off in your cart.

Banana Republic: Shop the retailer's Spring Forward Sale to save 40% on your purchase, plus an additional 10% off in your cart at checkout through Monday, April 5.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Enjoy price cuts galore on everything outdoors right now at Bed Bath & Beyond, where rugs, décor and more are up to 20% off.

Coach Outlet: Give your wardrobe a much-needed makeover by shopping Coach Outlet’s plethora of clearance products, which are currently marked down by up to 70%. The brand also recently kicked off its too-cute collaboration with Disney (check out our top picks here), with many styles on sale for 50% off.

The Home Depot: Gear up for warm weather by investing in a new patio set for less. The site is offering savings of up to 20% on tons of top-rated collections, many of which are on sale for $499 or less through Wednesday, April 7.

HP: If a year of working from home has finally taken a toll on your tech, you’ll be happy to know that HP is offering up to 45% off its ware, allowing you to save big on tons of top-rated laptops, monitors and more. You’ll get free shipping to boot at this retailer, too.

Story continues

J.Crew: Through tonight, April 4, only, you can get 50% off select styles with coupon code GOODEGG and an extra 60% off your sale purchase with the same code.

Kohl’s: Through tonight, April 4, only, you can spend $100 or more and enter coupon code SAVEMORE to save $20% right now at Kohl's. Lower-priced items will be discounted by 15% with the same code.

Macy’s: The much-loved retailer is offering major savings at its VIP Sale, where you can save an additional 10, 15, 25 or 30% on full-price, sale and clearance home purchases, beauty products, clothing and so much more. Just enter coupon code VIP to reap the incredible discounts from now until tonight, April 4.

Nordstrom: Shop Nordstrom’s Spring Sale to nab apparel, accessories and even home décor at up to 50% off through Monday, April 5. See all our favorites here.

Overstock: Shop Overstock’s four-day flash sale to save up to 70% on everything from spring décor to patio accents. You’ll even get free shipping on every order!

QVC: Shop QVC's Friends and Family Month to save up to 40% on just about anything and everything the site has to offer.

REI: Save up to 30% on new arrivals at the REI Outlet.

Summersalt: Use our exclusive code, REVIEWED10, to save $10 on bathing suits priced at $95 or more.

The best deals to shop in April 2021

Patio furniture

Set your patio up before summer arrives.

While you may not be quite ready for outdoor dinners, April is the perfect time to invest in a brand-new set-up for your patio, backyard or balcony space. That's because tons of much-loved retailers, such as Wayfair and Overstock, are offering awesome sales on a plethora of patio furniture, allowing you to save big on everything from umbrellas to conversation sets—all before summer even rolls around.

Vacuums and robot vacuums

Nab top-rated vacuums for less this April.

With spring cleaning on the brain, we’ve spotted tons of markdowns on some of our all-time favorite vacuum cleaners. Below, you can shop fantastic deals on robot vacs, cordless cleaners and more.

Fire pits

Everyone loves a good fire pit.

Fire pits are always a hot purchase for warmer weather. These cozy outdoor essentials are ideal for roasting marshmallows with the kiddos, gathering around for late-night drinks or simulating a pseudo-camping experience in your own backyard.

Garden and lawn care tools

Save big on garden gear and lawn care tools.

If the tulip bulbs you planted last year are finally starting to pop up, chances are, you’ll want to invest in some Reviewed-approved lawn care and garden tools to keep your greenery plush. From lawn mowers and string trimmers to gloves and pruning shears, these are the most exciting gardening price drops to shop this month.

Leather bags

Gorgeous purses are discounted at Tory Burch, Coach Outlet and more.

Now that our hefty winter jackets can be stored away for another year or so, our wardrobes are basically begging for a seasonal refresh. If a new purse is what you’re after, there are tons of deals to be found across the web, allowing you to save big on leather bags at sites like Coach Outlet and Tory Burch.

Activewear and outdoor gear

You better make room in your closet.

Regardless of whether you’re a big fan of hiking or brisk walks around the neighborhood, you can score tons of discounted activewear and outdoor gear that will help you both feel and look good. This month, you can save on water bottles[, Nike sneakers] and more at Nordstrom, Kohl’s and other highly-trusted spots.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more. Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best deals to buy in April: Save on patio sets, garden tools and more