When Should You Buy Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO)?

While Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:ASTRO) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.86 and falling to the lows of RM0.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad's current trading price of RM0.70 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.47x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, it seems like Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 4.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ASTRO’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ASTRO? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ASTRO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

