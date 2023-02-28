When Should You Buy Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG)?

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£8.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£6.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Auction Technology Group's current trading price of UK£6.95 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Auction Technology Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Auction Technology Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Auction Technology Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £8.77, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Auction Technology Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Auction Technology Group?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Auction Technology Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ATG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ATG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Auction Technology Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

