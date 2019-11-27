When Should You Buy AURES Technologies S.A. (EPA:AURS)?

AURES Technologies S.A. (EPA:AURS), which is in the electronic business, and is based in France, led the ENXTPA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AURES Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in AURES Technologies?

Good news, investors! AURES Technologies is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €34.10, but it is currently trading at €22.10 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, AURES Technologies’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from AURES Technologies?

ENXTPA:AURS Past and Future Earnings, November 27th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for AURES Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since AURS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AURS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AURS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on AURES Technologies. You can find everything you need to know about AURES Technologies in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in AURES Technologies, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

